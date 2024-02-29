UFC Fight Night: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Shamil Gaziev- Who Has the Better Knockout Rate?

Heavyweight encounters in the UFC have always enthralled fans and have kept them on the edge of their seats. The current date reveals that UFC fans may witness one such enthralling encounter in a few more days. The UFC Fight Night 238 (UFC Vegas 87) will feature a heavyweight main event with the noted Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Shamil Gaziev locking horns inside the octagon on March 2, 2024.

Advertisement

The records of these two heavyweights say that both of them are well capable of punching the lights out of their rival. But here’s a comparison to learn which of these two boasts of a better knockout rate.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik: Knockout rate

The famed UFC heavyweight, Jairzinho Rozenstruik may have five losses in his record. But ‘Bigi Boy’ also boasts a total of 13 wins in his pro-MMA career to date. But a look at his knockout rate may startle fans. The Suriname native’s knockout rate trumps even the noted UFC heavyweight, Derrick Lewis.

Advertisement

Lewis, who is one of the most feared KO artists in the UFC, boasts an 81% knockout rate. But Rozenstruik scores 92% in the same field in the luck of earning 12 out of his 13 wins via a KO/TKO. Well, the fans who have witnessed his octagon outings may already have an idea about ‘Bigi Boy’s’ rock-like hands.

However, it would be a big mistake to think that Rozenstruik’s next encounter is going to be an easy one. After all, he will be facing an undefeated fighter who also has a plethora of KO victories on his resume.

Shamil Gaziev: Knockout rate

It will be a lot easier to determine the other UFC Fight Night 238 main eventer, Shamil Gaziev’s knockout rate. The Bahrain native boasts a perfect 12-0 record, which is why eliminating his losses won’t be required. A look at the methods of his victories will reveal that he has finished 8 out of his 14 rivals via a KO/TKO.

Despite being inferior to Gaziev’s UFC Vegas 87 rival’s knockout rate, it can be agreed that he scores pretty well in this field. A simple calculation will let fans know that Gaziev currently boasts a knockout rate of 67%.

Comparing Gaziev’s knockout rate to Lewis’ will indicate that the Bahrainian’s KO power cannot be taken lightly at all. He might be looking to repeat his performance on the final of Dana White’s Contender Series. The viewers may remember that he knocked down his rival, Greg Velasco, with a ferocious right and then submitted him with a rear-naked choke.

Advertisement

But Rozenstruik can’t be compared to Velasco in any way. His dynamite-like hands may shut Gaziev’s lights off with even a single connection. All in all, the fans may well be up for a barnburner at the UFC Fight Night 238 on March 2.