UFC Schedule 2023: Is There a UFC Fight Tonight on December 23?

2023 has been the year of title challengers in the UFC. Even the first PPV of the year, UFC 283, showcased the UFC flyweight gold changing hands as Brandon Moreno became the new king of the flyweight division. As the months progressed, UFC fans got to witness a lot more challengers dethroning their respective divisional champs. But most fans know that the UFC 296 was the last PPV of the year. However, the UFC also hosts ‘Fight Nights’ apart from their PPV events. This is why a lot of fans may be in doubt whether there’s any such event left in this year or not.

Advertisement

A look at the UFC’s official website will reveal that they have hosted a total of 43 events in the entire year of 2023. It consisted of 14 PPVs numbered from UFC 283 to UFC 296, and the rest 19 were ‘Fight Night’ events. Well, most fans have been pretty vocal about the lackluster main event of the final PPV of this year, UFC 296.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MrMWells/status/1736262187423854931?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This is why a lot of them might expect to see another event this year. But the UFC’s 2023 schedule says that such fans won’t have their expectations fulfilled. The UFC 296 wasn’t only the last PPV of the year, it was actually the final UFC event for 2023.

Also, most fans currently know that the UFC 297 featuring a Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis main event will be the first UFC PPV of 2024. But a lot of them may not have any idea about whether it will be the first UFC event of the year or not.

UFC 297 will be preceded by a UFC Fight Night event

The UFC 296 may have been the last PPV along with the last UFC event of 2023. But the advent of 2024 is going to be a bit different. The UFC 297 may be the first UFC PPV of 2024. But the promotion’s official website reveals that they have planned a UFC Fight Night event before their 21 January PPV.

Most fans may remember how the light heavyweight fight between Johnny Walker and Magomed Ankalev came to a bizarre stop at UFC 294. After an illegal knee by Ankalaev, the ringside doctor was called to examine Walker’s condition. Quite surprisingly, he announced Walker was unable to fight despite the Brazilian being ready to roll once again.

Advertisement

Things heated up pretty quickly, as both athletes still wanted to have a go at each other. Finally, the UFC CEO, Dana White, had to step inside the octagon to calm things down. Well, the UFC head honcho has provided a perfect chance for both Walker and Ankalev to settle their grudge right at the beginning of 2024. The UFC Fight Night 234 featuring Johnny Walker vs. Magomed Ankalaev on 14 January will be the event that kicks off the list of UFC events in 2024.