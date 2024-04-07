Israel Adesanya Rejects UFC Champ Dricus Du Plessis’ Home Soil Taunt, Denies Avoiding Fight in Africa for Title

Israel Adesanya recently stirred the pot with some choice words for Dricus Du Plessis. The former UFC Middleweight Champion is currently taking some well-earned time away from the sport. However, he does look to return to the octagon soon and is already sizing up the current champion as his next opponent. The pair have even been back and forth on social media for a while now, although nothing solid has come of it

Dricus Du Plessis holds his South African heritage close to his heart and has always spoken about how he is the ‘real’ African champion in the UFC. The 30-year-old insists that only he can call Africa his home since he trains and resides there.

However, in a recent YouTube video on his channel, Israel Adesanya responded to Du Plessis’ claims about wanting to avoid a fight on ‘home soil.’

“Also you know what’s stupid? He said something like I guess he doesn’t want to fight me, the king of Africa on home soil. N*gga, you didn’t want to fight me on home soil so shut the f*ck up.”

When Du Plessis was crowned the champion, he initially talked about wanting to defend his belt in South Africa. However, in his recent Instagram post, the current champion challenged Adesanya to a fight in Australia. This irked ‘The Last Stylebender,’ and he was quick to point out how Du Plessis did not wish to fight him on ‘home soil.’ Adesanya also took this opportunity to ridicule the South African and mocked him for backing out of a promise last minute.

Dricus Du Plessis agrees to fight Israel Adesanya in Australia

Dricus Du Plessis is determined to fight Israel Adesanya next. The UFC Middleweight Champion’s beef with Adesanya goes back a long way, and ‘Stillknocks’ wants to settle it inside the octagon. However, despite wanting a title defense fight in Africa, Du Plessis challenged Adesanya to a bout in Australia through a recent IG post.

The 30-year-old was also quite frank about his thought process behind choosing Australia as the venue. Du Plessis insisted that he would not want to fight the ‘king of Africa’ on home soil, leading to Adesanya mocking him.

“Looks like someone wants another beating in Aus.. I’m in, I also wouldn’t want to fight the king of Africa on home soil. Manifestations working good for you AGAIN!”

Dricus Du Plessis is also aware of a possible rematch against Sean Strickland. In January of 2024, Du Plessis fought Strickland in an intensely contested match, before defeating him to claim the Middleweight Champion belt.

However, Strickland refused to take the defeat lying down and has been quite insistent on a rematch. Yet, it seems like the US native will have to wait his turn since the South African has his eyes set on Israel Adesanya at this moment.