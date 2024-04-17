mobile app bar

UFC Champion Dricus Du Plessis Claims It Would Take ‘400’ Alexa Grassos to Defeat Him

Souvik Roy
Published

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Few MMA promotions around the world have indulged in even inter-gender fights. However, the UFC has refrained from taking any such step to date. Still, UFC Middleweight Champion, Dricus Du Plessis recently received a question regarding a potential inter-gender match with Flyweight Champion, Alexa Grasso.

The South African recently appeared on an episode of the ‘Shadow Banned’ YouTube talk show where the hosts goofily asked him how many Alexa Grassos would be required to beat him. Du Plessis found this question hilarious but agreed to a number – 400.

‘Stillknocks’s’ segment might create shockwaves in the MMA community, even though it was a light-hearted response. Grasso earned the UFC flyweight gold by dethroning Valentina ‘Bullet’ Shevchenko. Shevchenko is also considered one of the greatest female MMA fighters in history but the fact that Grasso dethroned the Kyrgyzstani to bag the UFC Flyweight gold, stands as an indicator of her in-octagon prowess.

This is probably why Du Plessis couldn’t give an exact answer to the ‘Shadow Banned’ host’s question. However, the host himself came up with a number to which the 30-year-old agreed. A transcript of their conversation will read,

“Host – How many Alexa Grassos are needed to beat one DDP?

DDP – [Chuckling] All of them. How many can you name?

Host – Like, 400

DDP – Let’s go!” 

Regardless, the current scenario says that ‘Stillknocks’ needs to worry about his archrival right now instead of Alexa Grasso. His noted foe, Israel Adesanya, has already started playing mind games with him.

Israel Adesanya referred to Conor McGregor’s tactics while taking a verbal shot at Dricus Du Plessis

The coveted McGregor vs. Nurmagomedov fight at UFC 229 had one of the most chaotic buildups in UFC history. Apart from several distasteful remarks, McGregor also dissed his Dagestani rival, calling him a “fanboy” of himself.

Lately, Israel Adesanya also resorted to the Irishman’s tactics to get inside the head of his upcoming South African rival, Du Plessis.

Earlier this week, Adesanya appeared on an episode of ‘The MMA Hour’ where he labeled Du Plessis as a “fan” of himself. ‘Izzy’ also mentioned that he had “paved the way” to greatness for Du Plessis. The rivalry between these two has always been a heated one. But such remarks from the former UFC middleweight king may be enough to increase the tensions tenfold.

