UFC Schedule for July: Key Events Including UFC 304 and Exciting Fight Nights

Unlike the other months throughout the year, July is always a strange occurrence for the promotion. In fact, UFC had its rare week following the epic UFC 303, with fight fans left to consider other organizations for their weekly dose of action. The month kicked off with Nate Diaz defeating Jorge Masvidal in a boxing match and UFC will have giant shoes to fill in here.

UFC will go to Denver after a week off with fan-favorite and former two-time strawweight, Rose Namajunas taking on the popular Tracy Cortez.

The event is scheduled on Saturday, 13 July with a stellar undercard consisting of Santiago Ponzinibbio, Gabriel Bonfim, Christian Rodriguez and Joshua Culibao.

For the second event of the month, Dana White and crew get the extravaganza back to the promotion Apex facility in Vegas.

The card is headlined by Amanda Lemos and Virna Jandiroba, scheduled for July 20 weekend with UFC veteran Brad Tavares also making an appearance along with Jun Yong Park, Doo Ho Choi, and undefeated featherweight prospect Hyder Amil.

Then comes UFC 305 in Manchester as the octagon returns to the UK with its champion Leon Edwards defending his belt against challenger Bilal Muhammad in the main event.

Akin to Edwards, interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall will also defend his belt as he takes on his former foe, Curtis Blaydes in the co-main event.

Meanwhile, Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett, Bobby Green, undefeated surging bantamweight Muhammad Mokaev, Arnold Allen, and Molly McCann are all set to showcase their capabilities on Saturday, July 27.

UFC 304 : An overview

United Kingdom is a massive market for the UFC and leveraging this idea situation, the company has put forth the idea of having local champion Edwards defend his title against Belal in what would be his 14th straight win if he is successful.

The 5-round main event banger will be the second time the duo meets after an unfortunate eye poke abruptly ended their first meeting.

Meanwhile, coming off of a win, Green will face the sensational Paddy ‘The Baddy’ in a lightweight bout as the scouser will look to take another step to convince Dana White to host a UFC event at Anfield.

As the event continues, interim heavyweight champion Aspinall takes on Blaydes with the interim gold on the line, to present a stronger case for a title unification fight with undisputed champion Jon Jones.