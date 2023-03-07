UFC Schedule: Who Are the Fighters Competing This Weekend?

As the dust settles after UFC 285, the fans have now crowned Jon Jones as the greatest fighter of all time. Jones well deserved the GOAT status as he beat Gane by submitting him in round one. As exciting as UFC 285 was, the UFC has started its promotion for the next pay-per-view. UFC 286 will take place in London. It’s the rematch for the championship at 170 pounds between Leon Edwards (C) and Kamaru Usman. But Before UFC 286 the fans want to know who are the fighters competing this weekend as we have a UFC Fight Night.

UFC Fight Night has been fun as many fighters get to prove they belong to a main card. Two of the top bantamweights in the world will headline the upcoming Fight Night.

Also Read: Why Did Francis Ngannou Leave the UFC?

UFC Schedule: Fighters competing this weekend

Main Card:

Petr Yan vs Merab Dvalishvili

Alexander Volkov vs Alexandr Romanov

Nikita Krylov vs Ryan Spann

Ricardo Ramos vs Austin Lingo

Said Nurmagomedov vs Jonathan Martinez

Vitor Petrino vs Anton Turkalj

The main event between the two bantamweights is the one with which the fight card is built across. Petr Yan is the scariest prospect, according to the pundits at 135 pounds. ‘No Mercy’ has a record of 16 wins and 4 losses. His last loss was against Sean O’Malley at UFC 280.

Merab ‘The Machine’ Dvalishvili is 15 and 4 right now. His last fight was a win against Jose Aldo via a unanimous decision.

Both fighters bring in different styles of fighting. The fight would be to see who forces his game on the other. Merab has a heavy grappling base game while Yan is an all-rounded fighter. His game has no weakness and it will be interesting to see how the fight goes.

Prelims:

Karl Williams vs Lukasz Brzeski

Raphael Assuncao vs Davey Grant

Sedriques Dumas vs Josh Fremd

Mario Bautista vs Guido Cannetti

Ariane Lipski vs JJ Aldrich

Victor Henry vs Tony Gravely

Tyson Nam vs Bruno Silva

Carlston Harris vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov

Details of Fight Night:

UFC Fight Night will take place at The Theatre at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Las Vegas United States. The fights will take place on Saturday, March 11th. The fans can watch the fight on ESPN and ESPN+ with subscriptions. UFC fight pass subscription holders can watch it too.

The Main card and the Prelims have some exciting fights and it’s another treat for fans. As the fans get warmed up and ready for UFC 286, this fight card is all that they would have asked for.

What are your picks?

Also Read: How Many Mexican Champions Have There Been in the UFC?