Sean Strickland vs. Bryce Hall: TikTok Star Adds Hilarious Condition to Spar With Ex-UFC Champ

Sean Strickland and TikTok dances are two words that do not go along. However, that is what the former UFC Champion may have to do! After giving Sneako a bloody nose in sparring, another influencer, named Bryce Hall, called out Strickland to a spar, and the middleweight accepted. However, the TikTok star has now added a condition to the fight for the loser. Hall made the announcement on X.

Sean Strickland is the poster boy for the ‘Alpha Male’ man. He embodies that way of living and has made it his entire personality.

However, Strickland may find nothing Alpha about the condition that Bryce Hall added to the spar:

“If I beat you in a spar you have to do a tiktok dance @SStricklandMMA”

"If I beat you in a spar you have to do a tiktok dance @SStricklandMMA"

Bryce Hall’s rise to fame was through TikTok. His dances on the app, alongside other content creators from the ‘Sway’ House, garnered millions of views.

He then switched to YouTube and even boxing. Sean Strickland desperately wants to spar with Bryce Hall to teach him a lesson and even messaged the influencer, accepting his challenge.

Sean Strickland accepts Bryce Hall’s challenge to spar, hopes to ‘kill’ him instead

Sean Strickland got a lot of flak for his sparring session with Sneako. The Rumble streamer knew what he was getting into because Strickland spars hard.

The sparring session did not sit well with Bryce Hall, who called out Strickland for what he did and challenged him to a spar. The UFC fighter immediately accepted the challenge.

“You all wanna see a dead body??? God this is the only thing I’ve ever wanted…. Please please I never ask you for anything….. please!!!

"You all wanna see a dead body??? God this is the only thing I've ever wanted…. Please please I never ask you for anything….. please!!!

Bryce Hall even responded with a tweet of his own saying he is ready. However, Sean Strickland called him out again for just sharing his screenshot but never responding to the message.

The former UFC Middleweight Champion even asked God to give him the strength to not catch a ‘case’ if he ever saw Bryce Hall in person.

Fans are now rooting for Strickland to spar Hall so they can see some poetic justice. But will the TikTok star follow through with his challenge? This is something only the future can answer.