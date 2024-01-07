Francis Ngannou vs. Anthony Joshua Odds: Ex-UFC Star Does Not Top British Boxer

Francis Ngannou after an impressive showdown against Tyson Fury is once again set for a heavyweight boxing match. This time he will be entering the ring against Anthony Joshua. The discussions about the same have already started. The opening odds for the fight have been recently released which showed the ‘The Predator’ as a huge underdog.

According to a UFC/MMA news Instagram handle named West Till Death, the Ngannou has opened as a big +500 underdog. On the other hand, Joshua has come out to be a massive favourite with -700 betting odds. The released odds mean that a $100 bet on Ngannou (+500) will make the betters take home $500 whereas a $700 bet on Joshua (-700) will return a $100 profit.

It is imperative to note that even after an impressive boxing debut against ‘The Gypsy King’, fans aren’t still convinced with Ngannou. Combat fans worldwide believe that ‘AJ’ has a higher chance of winning than the former UFC champ Ngannou.

Both these fighters have been receiving tremendous support from their fans. They are now waiting for other details of the fight to be confirmed.

What is next in line for Francis Ngannou?

The exceptional performance by Ngannou in his boxing debut didn’t bring him victory. But it garnered a lot of praise from fans and renowned names globally. ‘The Predator’ is now entering the ring against Joshua who was initially expected to face Deontay Wilder. But Wilder’s recent loss against Joseph Parker at ‘Day of Reckoning’ probably changed the plans.

Scrapping the original idea, both Ngannou and Joshua are scheduled to face each other in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Moreover, the heavyweight boxing bout is expected to take place on March 9, 2024, but it is still not officially confirmed.

Anthony Joshua is riding high after his match winning performance against Otto Wallin at ‘Day Of Reckoning’. The entire combat community is now brimming with excitement, it is hard for the fans to keep up with their patience. Moreover, what waits for Ngannou next in his career is something the fans are quite curious about.