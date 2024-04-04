UFC Star Dustin Poirier Teams Up With ‘Oscar-Winning Movie Actor’ Dev Patel for Upcoming $30 Million Netflix Project

Dustin Poirier goes Netflix! The growth of the UFC over the past decade has allowed its stars to explore ventures outside of fighting. A number of UFC stars such as Tyron Woodley, Georges St-Pierre and now Conor McGregor have now made their debuts in Hollywood. However, while the others secured small cameos, McGregor was the first one to have a significant role in a movie where the play the chief protagonist in the movie ‘Roadhouse’. According to recent reports, it appears as though his arch-rival, Dustin Poirier, is also following in his footsteps by getting into the world of acting.

‘The Diamond’ took to Instagram to announce his latest venture outside the UFC. He posted a trailer of an upcoming movie title, ‘Monkey Man’. The caption on the post said,

“Think you’ve seen it all? Think againCheck out #MonkeyManMovie in theaters April 5 #ad@monkeymanmovie.”

At this point in time, there is not a lot of information available about the movie or Poirier’s role in it. The movie will see Oscar nominated actor Dev Patel as he portrays an unlikely hero who, after serving time in prison, breaks free to face a society where corporate greed and a decline in spiritual values are pervasive. He also seeks retribution from those who stole everything from him years prior.

The movie began shooting in 2021 and was supposed to be released in 2022. However, the global pandemic meant that the team had to shift their base of filming, which caused further delays in the movie. After two years of wait, Poirier is finally all set to be on the big screen. The movie will be released in theatres as well as Netflix. The streaming giants snapped up the rights for the movie for a whopping $30 million.

Dustin Poirier follows Conor McGregor’s in a profession harder than fighting

‘The Diamond’ is following his arch-rival’s footsteps in more ways than one. Similar to McGregor, Poirier also launched his own alcohol brand called ‘Rare Stash’. However, it has not achieved anywhere close to the success that McGregor has with Proper 12 until now. Now, Poirier is set to make his debut on the big screen a few months after Conor McGregor and ‘Roadhouse’.

McGregor’s debut on the big screen has been a wild success. It is being reported that ‘Roadhouse’ is the most successful movie to be streamed on Amazon Prime Video. With Poirier debuting on Netflix, it will be interesting to see who ends up being more successful between McGregor and Poirier in a field McGregor described as ‘harder than fighting’.