UFC Star Expresses Desire to Join WWE’s Bloodline Stable, Honoring Samoan Legacy

A budding UFC star aims to join the Bloodline in the WWE. For the uninitiated, The Bloodline is one of the renowned stables in WWE, a part of the SmackDown brand. Roman Reigns leads the team with Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and The Rock. The one thing that unites all these WWE superstars is their Samoan heritage. The budding UFC heavyweight fighter is also Samoan and fits all the categories to be a part of The Bloodline.

Tai Tuivasa is gearing up for a main event this weekend when he takes on Marcin Tybura at UFC Vegas 88. The Australian looks to get back to winning ways.

He recently appeared on The MMA Hour, hosted by Ariel Helwani on YouTube. Helwani asked him about his experience with the WWE, and he had this to say,

“They’re crazy athletes man….I’d love to do it..With the Usos, I talk to the Usos.”

Ariel Helwani hinted that he should join The Bloodline since he is Samoan. In response, he said he could join up with the Usos since he already talks to them. Tai Tuivasa is eager to get back to winning ways and he already knows what he will do if he wins at UFC Vegas 88. Interestingly, during media day, the heavyweight revealed his post-fight plans.

Tai Tuivasa is eager to win at UFC Vegas 88 so he can get In-N-Out burgers

Tai Tuivasa is a fan favorite, and the fans love him for his authenticity. The Australian fighter always brings the energy wherever he goes.

During media day for UFC Vegas 88, ‘Bam Bam’ revealed his post-fight plans after his fight against Marcin Tybura. The Australian can not wait to eat junk food after a long camp. He said,

“Get in and out, then off to In-N-Out…At the moment I’ll take ten of whatever (burgers). But we gotta wait till after.”

Reflecting on the job at hand, Tai Tuivasa went on to say that he has an experienced opponent in Marcin Tybura at UFC Vegas 88. He also went on to say that he would come out strong and hard.

As a matter of fact, ‘Bam Bam’ has lost three fights straight against some of the best fighters in the division. However, he will now look to get back to winning ways so he can build himself up to a title shot.