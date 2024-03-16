Tai Tuivasa vs. Marcin Tybura Purse and Payouts: Estimated Earnings of the UFC Vegas 88 Main Event Fighters

For the third time in his career, Tai Tuivasa, known for his knockout ability, aims to return to the win column after three consecutive losses. However, he faces a big challenge in Marcin Tybura, who is seeking to re-enter the Top 10 rankings by defeating Tuivasa. Like the Australian fighter, Tybura is also eager to get back on the winning track. Not only will they win the fight, but they will also make money from it. Here’s the details about their estimated purse and payout.

While the UFC usually keeps fighter salaries private, there have been reports estimating the earnings for UFC Vegas 88. Marca estimated that Tuivasa usually earns about $100,000 per fight as a base salary. However, when factoring in total payouts, he could receive around $375,000 per fight. So, for this upcoming fight, he might earn a similar amount.

Talking about Tybura, he made roughly $295,000 from his last fight against Tom Aspinall, despite not winning any additional bonuses. This indicates that his salary for the upcoming fight will likely be around that figure once again. So in conclusion, reports suggest that Tuivasa is estimated to earn around $350,000, while Tybura is expected to receive approximately $295,000.

Meanwhile, this weekend’s UFC Fight Night might not feature big names, but Gerald Meerschart vs. Bryan Barberena, Bryan Battle vs. Ange Lossa, and a few other fights, including the main event between Tuivasa vs. Tybura, make the event exciting despite not having a solid card in recent memory. Meanwhile, ahead of the fight Tuivasa made a confession about WWE might be another career alternative.

Tai Tuivasa expressed desire to Join WWE

Many fighters, like Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, have joined WWE. Recently, on the Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour show, Tuivasa expressed his desire to join WWE in the future. He recalled meeting the Usos when he attended a WWE event, saying he absolutely wants to be a part of it.

Tuivasa, beloved by fans for his authenticity, consistently brings an electrifying energy to every arena he enters. It’s clear he has the potential to become yet another UFC superstar to transition into the world of professional wrestling with the three-letter promotion. Notably, now it will be easy for him given UFC and WWE are under one umbrella.