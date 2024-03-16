UFC Fight Night: Tai Tuivasa vs. Marcin Tybura – Start Time in Australia, Poland, UK, and Other 20 Countries

After the stellar UFC 299 PPV, this week Dana White’s promotion once again returns with its fight night event, and this time it is expected to be a thrilling match, given Tai Tuivasa’s return after losing three matches in a row. He is up against the Polish fighter Marcin Tybura, who is also coming back from his loss against Tom Aspinall. Now, both fighters aim to make a statement in the heavyweight division, and this is the perfect stage for them to showcase their power. Not just them, but other fighters like Bryan Battle and Gerald Meerschaert also seek to display their class. Here are the timings to make sure fans won’t miss out on watching this weekend’s fight night.

Start Time:

USA: Prelims: 4 P.M ET, Main Card: 7 P.M ET (March 16)

Canada: Prelims: 4 P.M ET, Main Card: 7 P.M ET (March 16)

UK: Prelims: 9 P.M GMT, Main Card: 12 A.M GMT (March 17)

Poland: Prelims: 10 P.M CET, Main Card: 1 A.M CET (March 17)

Ireland: Prelims: 9 P.M GMT, Main Card: 12 A.M GMT (March 17)

Spain: Prelims: 10 P.M CET, Main Card: 1 A.M CET (March 17)

Italy: Prelims: 10 P.M CET, Main Card: 1 A.M CET (March 17)

France: Prelims: 10 P.M CET, Main Card: 1 A.M CET (March 17)

Denmark: Prelims: 10 P.M CET, Main Card: 1 A.M CET (March 17)

Russia: Prelims: 12 A.M MSK, Main Card: 3 A.M MSK (March 17)

China: Prelims: 5 A.M CST, Main Card: 8 A.M CST (March 17)

Japan: Prelims: 6 A.M JST, Main Card: 9 A.M JST (March 17)

Philippines: Prelims: 5 A.M PHT, Main Card: 8 A.M PHT (March 17)

India: Prelims: 1:30 A.M IST, Main Card: 4:30 A.M IST (March 17)

Bangladesh: Prelims: 2 A.M BST, Main Card: 5 A.M BST (March 17)

Pakistan: Prelims: 2 A.M PKT, Main Card: 5 A.M PKT (March 17)

UAE: Prelims: 1 A.M GST, Main Card: 4 A.M GST (March 17)

Saudi Arabia: Prelims: 12 A.M AST, Main Card: 3 A.M AST (March 17)

South Africa: Prelims: 11 P.M SAST, Main Card: 2 A.M SAST (March 17)

Nigeria: Prelims: 11 P.M WAT, Main Card: 2 A.M WAT (March 17)

Australia: Prelims: 8 A.M AEDT, Main Card: 11 A.M AEDT (March 17)

New Zealand: Prelims: 10 A.M NZDT, Main Card: 1 P.M NZDT (March 17)

Where to watch:

USA: ESPN+

India: Sony Sports Network (Ten 3) (Ten 1) (Sony Liv)

Australia: Kayo

UK: TNT Sports

UFC Vegas 88: Tai Tuivasa vs Marcin Tybura

Main Card

Tai Tuivasa vs. Marcin Tybura

Bryan Battle vs. Ange Loosa

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Isaac Dulgarian vs. Christian Rodriguez

Macy Chiasson vs. Pannie Kianzad

Bryan Barberena vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Preliminary Card

