UFC Star Khalil Rountree Reveals Shocking DM from Fan Wishing Death on His Family After $400,000 Loss

Khalil Rountree is the betting underdog for the biggest fight of his UFC career this weekend at the Delta Center in Utah. However, prior to his epic UFC 307 showdown with the light heavyweight champion, Alex ‘Poatan’ Pereira, ‘The War Horse’ revealed a crazy DM from a fan who lost $400,000 on the American.

During a recent exclusive with sensational influencer Nina Marie Daniele, Rountree uncovered this bizarre fan experience when a random “psycho” fan wished death for his family.

Apparently, a fan bet a fortune on Rountree – $400,000 – and the fighter lost, thus losing his six figures. Explaining the situation Rountree said,

“Some guy messaged me, I lost a fight and he told me that he lost like $400,000 on me and he just like he wished death upon my whole family. So that was pretty weird, a psychopath.”

Now, that’s crazy! Betting a boatload of your hard-earned money on an individual to lose it and then blame the fighter.

But Rountree doesn’t want to be losing again and to do so, he won’t be shooting any takedowns.

Khalil on why he won’t shoot on ‘Poatan’

The American’s strategy is simple, stand and bang with one of the most intimidating fighters on the UFC roster. Using his blistering strikes and his explosive movement, Rountree is actually betting everything on his striking, revealing that he’d rather go toe to toe with the champ instead of shooting for a takedown, to try and tire him out.

During the recent UFC 307 pre-fight presser, he explained his thought process of choosing to duke it out with Pereira.

“The main thing I was trying to say is that I’ve worked myself hard enough to get to this point. It would not make sense to switch who I am as a fighter, to completely switch the game plan to secure the win.”

He also added that, he is trying to give the fandom the best fight possible with two of the most skilled strikers in the division going at it.

“The main reason that I’ve always wanted this fight, really, is for the fans. You got two of the best strikers in the world going at it and that’s what I want to give the fans.”

There we go. Now whether or not one argues that Magomed Ankalaev actually deserved this title fight, one thing is for certain. This is going to be a banger of a fight!