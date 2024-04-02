UFC Star Raises Eyebrows Over Khamzat Chimaev Not ‘Competing in America,’ Says Dana White’s Friend Donald Trump Might Help

Khamzat Chimaev is unable to fight in the United States and Donald Trump might be the solution to this according to a former UFC star. The Russian native has fought in the UFC 7 times, and out of these, he has only fought in the United States occasionally. Even his next fight against Robert Whittaker will take place in Saudi Arabia. A former UFC star believes there are some problems with immigration for Chimaev and he has asked Dana White to seek out Donald Trump to help him in this situation.

Advertisement

Khamzat Chimaev is one of the biggest threats in the middleweight division. So naturally, fans want to see him fight against the best in the division. While ‘Borz’ will now take on Robert Whittaker in his next fight, concerns regarding his future in the UFC still persist. Recently, Brendan Schaub spoke about the Chimaev situation in his latest podcast on YouTube. He said,

“Clearly something’s going on with bringing Khamzat to America. The guy can’t fight here…Remember Dana and Trump are besties…I bet old Trumpy Trump could make some moves so Khamzat could get to America and fight.”

Advertisement

Brendan Schaub believes there is some problem with getting Khamzat Chimaev to the United States and that explains his long lay-offs. He called it the ‘Elephant in the Room’ because nobody wants to talk about it. The 41-year-old also mentioned that if Donald Trump won the presidential elections, he could pull some strings to bring Chimaev back to the United States.

However, while the solution to the Chimaev fighting in America problem is still in jeopardy, according to another former UFC star, he could face a huge challenge inside the Saudi Arabia octagon. With the UFC Saudi Arabia card being revealed, Michael Bisping reacted to the main event and spoke about why ‘Borz’ could be in trouble.

Michael Bisping believes cardio will play a big role in Khamzat Chimaev vs. Robert Whittaker

Michael Bisping recently analysed the upcoming main event of UFC Saudi Arabia. While on paper, the fight looks to be a bnger, there are a few things that might require serious consideration from Chimaev. In a recent conversation on the Believe You Me podcast, Bisping spoke about how cardio has been a big problem for Chimaev in fights. He said,

“One thing Robert Whittaker is not going to do, is run out of gas…..The obvious thing is Khamzat always gasses…..If he can’t finish him early, that could be a disastrous night for him in Saudi Arabia.”

Michael Bisping further mentioned that Robert Whittaker is a highly experienced fighter. He will only get better as the rounds progress, as he possesses a lot of 5-round experience. Bisping believes the key for Khamzat Chimaev will be to finish him in the early rounds. If he cannot do that, he could be in for a tough night at UFC Saudi Arabia.