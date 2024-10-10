UFC Star Renato Moicano Claims Alex Pereira’s Trash Talking Skills Are Highly Underrated

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira first brutally beat Khalil Rountree Jr. in their fight at UFC 307 and then moments later, sent a fireball at Jamahal Hill causing a burn that’ll never heal! This has caused lightweight prospect Renato Moicano to praise Poatan’s underrated trash-talking skills.

Following the round 4 stoppage, Hill who was at the cage side was seen yawning, hinting that the fight was a snoozer, poking on at the champion.

But the American couldn’t predict what would come later. When asked about Hill’s reaction, ‘Poatan’ dropped a savage response, deeming that he must have woken up from UFC 300 after Pereira slept him in R1.

Reacting to this brutal burn, fellow Brazilian, Moicano lauded Pereira for his underrated mic skill on the ‘Show Me The Money’ podcast with co-host Gibert Burns.“Man, his trash talk is so underrated. Imagine this motherf***er talking English my brother.”

Despite remaining reserved, Pereira has captivated the community with his “Chama” chants. The 37-year-old might not speak the language but is a funny man and enjoys roasting his opponents, both inside and outside the octagon.

But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t show them the respect they deserve.

Case in point, UFC bossman Dana White just signed champion kickboxer Artem Vakhitov who handed Pereira his last loss at Glory, after the Brazilian himself asked for him.

White welcomes Vakhitov following ‘Poatan’s’ request

Within a short span, Pereira has rocked the MMA world, proving his mettle as a bonafide fighting champion in two divisions. While many believed that the kickboxer would have a tough time in MMA, Pereira showed his versatility, racking up two belts in quick succession, capturing both the middleweight and light heavyweight titles just like he did during his time in Glory.

Pereira’s rise to the top of the UFC started with Izzy trash-talking about him being the kind of guy who would sit at a bar, drink a beer or two, look at ‘The Last Stylebender’, and boast about having beaten him once.

And it was a fair argument, he had indeed defeated Adesanya and had practically vanished from the mainstream, at least to the extent MMA is mainstream.

Now, it turns out, just like his rivalry with Adesanya, the Brazilian has found an apt rival in Artem Vakhitov, a familiar face from his kickboxing days. In fact, the two have an interesting history together with the fighters having faced each other twice. Vakhutov still claims that the first fight against Pereira that he lost via split decision was the wrong decision.

But that’s not important. It’s the second fight between the two that will draw in the crowds in the UFC if the pair ever go at it again.

Artem Vakhitov was the last man to defeat Alex Pereira in kickboxing.

Now coming to the crux of the matter, during the recent episode of DWCS, the Brazilian urged Dana White to rope in Vakhitov and now the fandom is buzzing to see the old rivals meet each other in the octagon.

Explaining how Pereira asked him for Vakhitov, White said,

“You obviously got the job done, got the finish. I actually called Alex (Pereira) back with me to talk about this fight and your win and what he thought. And Alex said you absolutely positively deserve a shot in the UFC. So thank you Alex Pereira, and get over here Artem.”

Despite being fairly new to MMA with a record of 3-1, the Russian punched his ticket with a brilliant knockout over against Islem Masraf. Hopefully, he makes it to the fight cards soon!