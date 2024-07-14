UFC Stars, Including Conor McGregor and Colby Covington, React to Donald Trump Pennsylvania Rally Incident

Donald Trump was inches away from becoming a martyr this evening during his rally in Pennsylvania. Although the full extent of his injury is unknown, the 45th US President was able to walk out of his rally after being shot at the side of the head. While the Donald is now okay, many UFC stars including the likes of Conor McGrgeor have praised the 45th POTUS for his courage.

Many athletes including UFC President Dana White himself are big fans of Trump. Some of them are even good friends with him.

So when he survived an assassination attempt, they all came out on X to show their support for the former US president.

Conor McGregor took to Twitter and credited Trump for running for President instead of being on a yatcht.

“A 78 year old multiple billionaire he should be on a yacht on the med touring golf courses……He is in Pennsylvania spitting out bullets! Running for the love of his country! God speed Donald! God bless the United States”

Michael Chandler even forgot his rivalry with McGregor and commented on the post saying he stands with him on this one,

“We stand united on this one… @TheNotoriousMMA”

UFC legend Matt Brown believes that Trump will now win the election following the assassination attempt,

“Trump just won the election. Game over. I’m not a fan but I’ll put serious fucking respect on his name after standing up pumping his fists and screaming to fight”

Another UFC fan to show his support for Trump was Bryce Mitchell. He is one of Trump’s biggest fans among the UFC athletes,

“he’s protected by God. I pray our nation is too”

Another fan of the former US president is Colby Covington. Here’s what he had to say,

“President Trump is the toughest man on the face of this earth. God bless him and his family right now”

Trump has a massive fan base in the UFC and almost always gets standing ovations when he shows up for a PPV. One can only imagine the kind of reception he will get the next time he shows up for one.

Speaking of UFC events, just hours after the assassination attempt, UFC fighters are already calling out Trump after their fights.

Trump to attend UFC Denver despite assassination attempt?

Trump may be as tough as the UFC roster. The 45th US President not only survived an assassination attempt, he got up and held up a fist after it to signal he was okay.

And now reports suggest he may even attend tonight’s UFC event in Denver despite his assassination attempt just hours earlier.

Reacting to this, UFC fighter named Evan Elder gave him a shoutout following his win tonight,

“Hey. I heard they just tried to whack my boy Trump. I’m glad that man’s okay. Long live Trump. Let’s go baby Trump 2024.”

If the rumors are true and Trump does end up coming for the UFC event, it will be one of the most iconic and legendary moments in US Politics and sports history. But right now, fans would hope that Trump just rests up and heals.

But if he does show up in person, the roof of the arena will come off.