UFC 300 Start Time of Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill in Brazil, China, USA, UK and 20+ Countries

The calendar says that UFC fans have every reason to get excited currently, as the coveted UFC 300 is just a couple of days away. Apart from having three title fights on the main card, the prelims and early prelims of UFC 300 also contain several barnburners. Hence, it’s quite apparent that fans wouldn’t want to miss even a second of the action from UFC 300.

Advertisement

It’s quite easy to find out the starting time of the UFC events as per US time zones due to the multiple reports available. But a coveted event like UFC 300 is expected to be watched by fans all around the world who may find it a bit difficult to get informed about the starting time of the event in their native country. However, The SportsRush has tried to simplify things by providing the start timings of UFC 300 in more than 20 major countries of the world, including the US, the UK, Brazil, China, and some others.

Country(Time Zone) Early Prelims Prelims Main Card Main Event starting time(approx.) USA(ET) 6:00 PM 8:00 PM 10:00 PM 12:15 AM Canada (ET) 6:00 PM 8:00 PM 10:00 PM 12:15 AM UK (GMT) 10:00 PM 12:00 AM 2:00 AM 4:15 AM Australia (AEDT) 8:00 AM 11:00 AM 1:00 PM 2:15 PM New Zealand (NZST) 10:00 PM 12:00 PM 2:00 PM 5:15 PM Spain (CET) 11:00 AM 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 5:15 AM Denmark (CET) 11:00 AM 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 5:15 AM Sweden (CET) 11:00 AM 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 5:15 AM Ireland (GMT) 10:00 PM 12:00 AM 2:00 AM 4:15 AM Italy (CET) 11:00 AM 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 5:15 AM Brazil (BRT) 7:00 PM 9:00 PM 11:00 PM 1:15 AM Argentina (ART) 7:00 PM 9:00 PM 11:00 PM 1:15 AM Ecuador (ECT) 5:00 PM 7:00 PM 9:00 PM 11:15 PM Mexico (CST) 4:00 PM 6:00 PM 8:00 PM 10:15 PM China (CST) 6:00 AM 8:00 AM 10:00 AM 12:15 PM Japan (JST) 7:00 AM 9:00 AM 11:00 AM 1:15 PM Philippines (PHT) 7:00 AM 9:00 AM 10:00 AM 12:15 PM India (IST) 3:30 AM 5:30 AM 7:30 AM 9:45 AM Bangladesh (BST) 4:00 AM 6:00 AM 8:00 AM 10:15 AM Singapore (SST) 6:00 AM 8:00 AM 10:00 AM 12:15 PM South Africa (SAST) 12:00 AM 2:00 AM 4:00 AM 6:15 AM Nigeria (WAT) 11:00 PM 1:00 AM 3:00 AM 5:15 AM UAE (GST) 2:00 AM 4:00 AM 6:00 AM 8:15 AM

After taking a look at the starting times of Dana White and Co.’s historic PPV event, it’s indispensable to know the means by which fans will be able to witness the live action of UFC 300.

Advertisement

How can the fans witness the complete broadcast of UFC 300 on their screens?

Several fans may have already secured tickets to the T-Mobile Arena to witness the excitement of UFC 300. But others need to know how they can enjoy the complete broadcast of UFC 300 on their screens so that they don’t miss out on the thrill.

In the US, ESPN’s TV channel broadcasts the Prelims card of UFC PPVs. But fans will need an ESPN+ or UFC Fight Pass subscription to enjoy the thrill of UFC 300 completely.

However, a basic subscription won’t be enough to enjoy UFC 300. The interested ones will also have to pay an additional PPV amount of $79.99 on ESPN+ to enjoy all the live action from the Pereira vs. Hill headliner. The hype related to the coveted event indicates that Dana White will probably walk out with loads of cash one more time after the event.