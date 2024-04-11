Dana White Explains Why UFC 300 Tops Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov Event

Dana White believes UFC 300 is bigger than Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov. The McGregor vs. Nurmagomedov has been one of the greatest MMA match-ups of all time. The fight did immense PPV numbers, breaking records and living up to the hype. It was the MMA equivalent of the Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao fight in terms of star power. However, the UFC President believes this weekend’s card would surpass the hype.

Dana White is backing the UFC 300 card even after facing significant backlashes. Sitting for an interview recently with Stephen A. Smith for ESPN MMA on YouTube, Dana White mentioned that each of the fights qualify as a potential main event. He also drew a parallel between the Khabib v Conor fight and justified,

“When you talk about a card from top to bottom, the very first fight of the night until the main event….Basically the first fight of the night could main event and that’s how every single fight throughout the rest of the night is.”

Although Dana White is heavily advocating for the fight card to be a superhit one, the absence of significant big names resulted in several notable entities expressing their discontent. The likes of Renato Moicano stated that the absence of figures like Jon Jones and Conor McGregor has been disappointing.

However, these comments did not seem to have an effect on Dana White. Justifying his main event pick, the UFC President then spoke about the appeal of Alex Pereira headlining the historic event. According to White, ‘Poatan’ has the star appeal that can make him a huge crowd puller.

Dana White calls Alex Pereira the ‘New Big Star’ for Brazil, ahead of UFC 300

Dana White had high praise for Alex Pereira ahead of his UFC 300 match-up. The Brazilian will defend his UFC Light Heavyweight title against the former champion Jamahal Hill. During the same interview with Stephen A.Smith, the broadcaster asked White about Pereira’s star power, and he had this to say,

“There’s always been these huge stars that have come out of Brazil. He is the new big star for Brazil, I mean he’s big everywhere, but you know, he’s one of the greatest kickboxers ever.”

Dana White went on to list Alex Pereira’s accolades from his time in Glory Kickboxing, up until his UFC career. ‘Poatan’ has surely become a fan favorite in a very short amount of time.

‘Poatan’ has also managed to become a two-division world champion in the shortest period of time. Thus, going by his present form, Alex Pereira is on his way to becoming one of the all-time great UFC fighters.