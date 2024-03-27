Alex Pereira Wows Fans with Stunning Merchandise Collection Ahead of UFC 300 Fight Against Jamahal Hill

Nowadays, top-tier stars with a strong fan base can explore various avenues to earn money, including advertisements, and businesses. Notably, selling exclusive merchandise has become a significant source of income for many A-listers, as WWE stars to YouTubers are making solid profits from it. Recently, Alex Pereira, ahead of his UFC 300 fight against Jamahal Hill, launched a new set of merchandise for his fans in collaboration with Full Violence.

This is not the first time that the Brazilian fighter has launched exclusive merch. Earlier, after his win against Jiri Prochazka, he launched his ‘Come to Daddy‘ merchandise, popularizing the phrase he used to challenge Israel Adesanya. This time, Pereira dropped several T-shirts and hoodies, ahead of the historic event where he is headlining against the former LHW Champ. The designs include “Chama,” “Lights Out,” “Stone Face,” “Team Pereira,” and the fighter’s iconic hunting pose.

The prices of the clothes start from 2800 INR to 5500 INR. Indeed, the more designs and higher the demand, the higher the price of the clothes. Moreover, from UFC reporter Nina Marie Daniel to numerous fans, many have expressed how impressed they are with this merch and most cannot wait to get their hands on it.

Just like Charles Oliveira and others, the merchandise drop, right before UFC 300, serves as Pereira’s method to promote the event and generate excitement about the upcoming match. Fans who are supporting Pereira can wear these T-shirts to show their support. Meanwhile, reports have mentioned that the referee for their matchup has been officially confirmed.

Herb Dean Assigned as Referee for Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill UFC 300 Main Event

According to reports from John Morgan, Herb Dean will referee the main event at UFC 300. Dean is experienced in officiating major fights and has been doing so for nearly two decades. He has previously officiated notable events such as Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 and Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje at UFC 291.

It will indeed be interesting to see if Pereira can defend his belt or if Hill will reclaim the title he relinquished after his injury. Not just the main event but the entire card is stacked with exciting matches as UFC 300 is set to become a milestone event of the company.