UFC 300 Star Reveals ‘Key Mastery’ He Aspires to Adopt From UFC Legend Khabib Nurmagomedov

This UFC 300 star has revealed significant in-octagon tactics from none other than ‘The Eagle’. Khabib Nurmagomedov serves as a source of inspiration not just for aspiring UFC fighters but also for fighters currently in the promotion. Not only was ‘The Eagle’ one of the best fighters to have ever stepped foot in the UFC octagon, he is also an excellent role model outside the octagon. However, for UFC 300 star Arman Tsarukyan, there is one quality that stands out amongst the others that he wants to learn from Nurmagomedov.

Arman Tsarukyan takes on former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira in a few days’ time at UFC 300. A win against Oliveira will most likely put him in a number one contender spot and next in line against Islam Makhachev. Prior to the biggest fight of his career, he sat down with ‘Red Corner MMA’. During the interview, he was asked which one of Nurmagomedov’s skills he would like to have. To that Tsarukyan responded, saying,

“Ground control. I believe he is the best at it, it would be really cool to roll with him. To study his pressure, the way he uses his legs and arms. It would be a great lesson for me for sure.”

Apart from revealing the key mastery he adopted from Khabib, the 27-year-old opined on another raging debate. ‘Ahalkalakets’ was asked who is better between Nurmagomedov and Makhachev? He replied, saying that it was 50-50. In some areas such as ground control and cardio Nurmagomedov is way better.

However, in some areas such as striking and mixing up striking with wrestling, Makhachev is a lot better. Therefore, he stated, there is not much to separate between the two men. Coming back to UFC 300, while Tsarukyan might have taken inspiration from ‘The Eagle’, he has a tough job on his hand.

A closer look at Arman Tsarukyan’s upcoming fight at UFC 300

Tsarukyan is currently ranked fourth in the lightweight division of the UFC. He is on a three-fight win streak. In Oliveira, he faces the deadliest finisher that the UFC has ever seen. There is not a lot that separates Tsarukyan and Oliveira. Both are excellent strikers with an unparalleled ground game.



However, of the two, Tsarukyan has the better defence absorbing 1.91 significant strikes per minute compared to 3.19 for Oliveira. In addition to this, Tsarukyan has the better takedown defence at 75% compared to 55% for Oliveira. However, once the fight gets to the ground, Oliveira is a different beast altogether.