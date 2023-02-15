Po*nstar Kendra Lust Wants MMA Scoring System to ‘Change’ After Controversial Alexander Volkanovski vs. Islam Makhachev Result

Adult star Kendra Lust has shared her two cents on the judging dilemma that is pertinent in MMA today.

Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski competed in arguably the highest level of MMA the sport has borne witness to. Both men were exemplary in their displays. The fight was eventually awarded to Makhachev, and it’s safe to say it was met with disdain.

MMA judging has been the topic of conversation extensively since the sport’s inception. The recent past, however, has displayed a substantial level of inconsistency regarding judging and the criteria.

The outcome of several significant fights has been altered due to abysmal judging decisions. Georges St. Pierre vs. Johny Hendricks, Dominick Cruz vs. Jon Jones, Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 2, and so on and so forth are just a few examples of these instances.

While many renowned individuals have provided solutions to rectify this long-standing complication, Kendra Lust, an avid supporter of the sport, has now provided her thoughts on how the issue can be tackled.

Kendra Lust gives her resolution to judging predicament in MMA after Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev decision!

Lust is a famed adult star. She has gained immense recognition worldwide for her body of work within the adult entertainment industry.

Over the past couple of years, her involvement in the spectrum of combat sports became more noticeable. She began sharing her opinions on events that transpired and eventually caught the attention of reputed names in the sport.

Following last week’s decision, Lust took to Twitter to voice her comments on the result of the fight between Volkanovski and Makhachev. She responded to MMA commentator Jon Anik, who provided his own assessment of the fight after having rewatched it.

Lust replied and said:

“I think scoring has to change .. laying on the ground holding opponent down and doing nothing more not even trying to improve position .. and doing no damage should not be rewarded for winning a round just my opinion.”

Kendra Lust’s opinion isn’t faulty by any measure and should be utilized as a benchmark when it comes to judging. Utilizing wrestling in itself is a smart strategy in a fight, but no activity when attaining a position should not be rewarded with a victorious round.

The future of MMA judging!

Numerous discussions have been held regarding the prospective future of judging in mixed martial arts. A great many theories have been put forth but have been deemed impractical.

The one fix that has been received by widespread cheer is open judging. Open Judging is a method in which combatants are aware of their standing and scores in the fight as the rounds progress.

It might not be the ideal solution, but as far as the current scenario is concerned, it is a pivotal enhancement on the judging landscape.

