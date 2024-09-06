UFC Vegas 97’s Gilbert Burns Alleges Renato Moicano’s Actions ‘Blows Up’ His Relations With Fellow UFC Fighters

Gilbert Burns and Renato Moicano’s ‘Show me the Money Podcast’ has been doing very well with combination of the latter having no filter, and the former being the tempered one. The Brazilian fighters have become good friends thanks to the podcast but Burns has now claimed Moicano’s ‘moicanisms’ have been ‘blowing up’ his relationship with fellow fighters.

Ahead of his UFC fight this weekend, Burns revealed a secret about the podcast. ‘Durinho’ is going to be the main event for UFC Vegas 97.

During a press conference for the UFC Vegas 97, which he will main event, the Brazilian spoke about one drawback of being a part of the podcast with Moicano.

“Moicano is a character, that guy is funny. I have great relationships with so many fighters and he’s kinda blowing that up a little bit you know…He gets me in a weird place”

Gilbert Burns says that Renato Moicano ruins Gilbert's good relationships with other fighters because of the things he says on the podcast.

The Brazilian fighter even gave the example of Raul Rosas Jr. Moicano called him the ugliest fighter in the UFC and that put Burns in a weird spot with the young gun.

‘Durinho’ likes the kid and even wanted to bring him on the podcast, but all thanks to what ‘Money’ Moicano had to say about him, that won’t be possible anymore.

This is not the first time the UFC lightweight has called out a fellow UFC fighter on the podcast. In fact, he does not hold back when talking about his peers.

Hooker, Pimblett ‘easy money’ fights for Moicano

Renato Moicano is currently going on a tear in the UFC as he trains for his next fight against Benoit Saint-Denis. However, he has bigger aspirations in the division.

The Brazilian is not scared of any of the fighters in the top 15 and has called out his potential next opponents ‘easy’ money in a clip from the Show me the Money Podcast,

“And let me tell you something, Dan Hooker, easy money, Paddy Pimblett, easy money. Oliveira, not so easy.”

When Renato Moicano called Charles Oliveira "not so easy" money

That said, Moicano is not always as disrespectful. For instance, when he took Oliveira’s name, he knew he couldn’t call that fight easy money. ‘Do Bronx’ is one of the toughest fighters in the division at the moment.

And as of now, Moicano is not on that level yet.

Regardless, Gilbert Burns couldn’t help but just laugh at his fellow Brazilian’s antics. But ‘Money’ sure does know how to entertain the audience.