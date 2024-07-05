Renato Moicano Struggling to Spell ‘Jiri Prochazka’ Leaves Gilbert Burns in Hysterics

‘Show Me The Money’ podcast by former welterweight contender, Gilbert Burns and fellow Brazilian Renato Moicano has had a meteoric rise in recent times, simply owing to hosts’ authenticity and their hilarious banter. Recently, the fandom was left in splits when Moicano attempted to pronounce Jiri Prochazka when the crew reflected on the UFC 303 main event prior to the actual event.

Burns was left rolling on the floor, laughing uncontrollably after his co-host butchered the Czech’s name. While Matty Betss, content CEO of the popular MMA page ‘Home of Fight’ tried to help out the Brazilian, things only got worse enouncing it as “Yiri Shereka.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Show Me The Money (@showmethemoneypod)

The trio were discussing the light heavyweight title fight on the new episode on UFC Fight Night and that’s when Moicano stumbled upon Prochazka.

Failing miserably to pronounce the former champion’s name, the UFC lightweight didn’t even come close, leaving Burns in stitches.

That said, Moicano’s prediction was bang on about the champ and fellow Brazilian, Alex Pereira dismantling ‘The Czech Samurai.’

Poatan switch kicked Prochazka into the shadow realm after knocking him down twice in the first round. And while, credit does go to ‘Stone Hands’ for doing what he does best, the great GSP’s coach Faris Zahabi has been critical of the Czech fighter’s strategy.

Prochazka’s bravado cost him

The fandom expected a stronger and evolved fighter when Jiri Prochazka stepped inside the cage a second time against ‘Poatan.’

Even though ‘BJP’ started the fight with feints, trying to catch the champ, coming in, he did not have an answer for the Brazilian’s leg kicks.

Reflecting on the fight, TriStar Gym instructor and GSP’s coach Firas Zahabi explained how the more experienced Prochazka literally threw away the fight by going toe to toe against a champion kickboxer who had dynamite in his hands.

Lambasting the challenger on his YouTube Channel, “TriStar Gym,’ for not initiating the clinch or even attempting a takedown, Zahabi felt like Prochazka’s strategy for UFC 303 was the worst he had seen from the fighter.