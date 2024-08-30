UFC Vetran Believes Jon Jones’ Best Interest Is Not Fighting ‘Dangerous’ Tom Aspinall

According to Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall would not be a good fight for the champ. ‘DC’ is arguably the biggest Jones hater the UFC has ever seen. The pair had one of the most iconic rivalries in the history of the sport and still continue to talk trash about each other. With a new opponent lurking in the shadows, looking to take the belt from Jones, Cormier had some advice for the champion.

Aspinall is the biggest threat to Jones in the heavyweight division at the moment. The interim champ has done everything to secure a title shot, but unfortunately for him, the UFC gave it to Stipe Miocic.

According to Cormier, it is all in the best interest of ‘Bones’ since fighting the Brit would not be an ideal scenario for the champ. Here’s what he had to say in a recent YouTube video-

“I don’t know if it’s in Jon’s best interest to take this fight. Because this kid is young, this kid is excited, this kid wants everything that he has had and that makes him dangerous.”

Cormier went on to talk about how he initially did not buy the Aspinall hype. However, after watching him fight several times, he believes the Brit is the future.

According to DC, Aspinall is everything fans are hyping him up to be, and for Jones, that’s a big problem at his advanced age. Cormier also believes that the Brit is now in the champ’s head because he went after a sore spot and hit the bullseye.

Cormier believes Aspinall has successfully gotten into Jones’ head

Aspinall has been constantly talking trash about Jones. In fact, if there’s anyone who has taken his name more times than Dana White, it’s probably him.

Well, whatever he’s doing is working because of the way the champ recently reacted to one of his interviews, “So Tom Aspinall attacking that (PED allegations) part of what he has done will really make him jump in and go, ‘I can’t stand that dude’. When somebody says they can’t stand you, ultimately they choose to fight you. He’s poked.“

Today I get into how the Tim Aspinall vs Jon jones feud seems to be building steam! It’s getting disrespectful and that doesn’t fly with fighters. I like how this is going…. From personal experience. Live at 5pm eastern/2pm pacific https://t.co/HZGFVoJTWx

Go now!… pic.twitter.com/IjXbmEWKJ0 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) August 29, 2024

Cormier believes Aspinall has successfully poked the bear, and it is working, because Jones seems to be getting all worked up on social media about the Brit. The interim champ is doing everything he can to make sure ‘Bones’ decides to fight him over Stipe Miocic next.