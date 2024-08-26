UFC Vet Warns Michael Chandler Will Regret Wasting Time, Not Money, Waiting on Conor McGregor Fight

Michael Chandler’s wait for Conor McGregor is now nearing 2 years. While most of the MMA fan base and pundits feel Chandler is making a mistake wasting time, the Nashville resident understands that a fight against Irishman sets him up for life. And former UFC fighter Matt Brown agrees, except the part where Chandler regrets not fighting for 2 years at the peak of his career.

Former UFC veteran Matt Brown recently joined MMA fighting for a conversation and discussed the topic of Chandler and McGregor’s mega fight.

The former fighter stated that he felt monetarily, the wait was going to pay off. However, when Chandler looks back on this time, he might regret wasting time during his prime waiting for a fight.

“Yeah ultimately, he is probably not going to lose money on it if he does fight Conor McGregor. But… it is short window of time where you get to compete at the highest level. I think he is going to look back when he is 50-60 years old and and be like ‘man I missed out on a couple of years there just waiting for a payday’.”

For Chandler what is even more concerning is the constant uncertainty. While he states that the UFC has always backed him for the fight and reassured him constantly, McGregor has changed his mind on the fight about a million times with the stuff he has said online.

Therefore, Chandler has never had guaranteed peace of mind that the fight will happen for sure in the past two years.

What’s stopping McGregor vs Chandler?

It’s no secret that Conor McGregor and the UFC used to be a match made in heaven. With McGregor pulling in numbers like no one else, the relationship between Dana White and him was golden for years.

McGregor could diss an entire country while on tour, trash a religion and beat up old men at clubs and it was still fine for the company because he was their biggest star, a cash cow that could be milked till kingdom come.

But while White waits for the most famous mixed martial artist on the planet to show up and fight, kingdom has already come for the Irishman. He no longer needs the money. So he does whatever he wants; movies, pub crawls, partying and partying more on yachts.

And with just two fights left on his contract and rumors of renegotiation not going well, nobody knows what the ‘Mystic Mac’ is going to do. There is no certainty anymore.

Now, as they try to lock in a new fight date, the blame game is heating up again. In a recent Twitter spat, Conor called out White for not sticking to his promised December fight deadline, after White announced he wouldn’t be fighting in 2024.

So if one were Chandler, this ought to be giving him some serious anxiety at least!