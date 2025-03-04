UFC Veteran Chael Sonnen Credits Joe Rogan’s Podcast for Keeping Comedy Alive

Oct 20, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Joe Rogan talks to fans in the paddock at the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Aaron E. Martinez-Imagn Images

Former UFC middleweight contender Chael Sonnen has long been one of the most unhinged speakers in mixed martial arts. And now, he believes, much like billionaire Elon Musk, that comedians like Joe Rogan are the ones who are saving comedy.

Yes, speaking with another Octagon alum, Jake Shields, Sonnen credited Rogan for keeping comedy “alive” and bringing up the next generations of entertainers and comedians through his podcast.

Rogan has given a platform to a host of comedians like Andrew Schulz, Tony Hinchcliffe, and Theo Von, among others, on his podcast. While these comics are kind of big names in their domain now, earlier in their careers, they were not so early in their careers. But seeing their talent, Rogan introduced them to millions of his followers.

So, it only makes sense that the UFC commentator be recognized for his efforts.

“He (Joe Rogan) saved comedy,” Sonnen said on Jake Shields’ Fight Back Podcast.

Talking further about how Rogan also showed aspiring comics that success can be achieved in this line of work, Sonnen added, “You could not be a comedian and dream of having your own show, or being a millionaire. Or being an entrepreneur on your own. Until, Joe Rogan — he brought all those guys up.”

“… I mean, so many people watch that show [The Joe Rogan Experience]. This is a pothead comedian, and nobody knew where he stood” Sonnen continued.

The UFC veteran would go on to laud Rogan for bringing on the likes of US President Donald Trump, as well as Twitter boss Elon Musk, onto his platform for sit-down interviews in recent months.

“He now has presidential [candidates], begging to be on his show,” Sonnen said, alluding to former Vice President Kamala Harris wanting to be on the podcast.

“They’re kissing his ring, asking, ‘Can I sit down with you?’ And frankly — he’s turning them down — but there’s a responsibility that comes with that.”, he concluded, adding that he had been very impressed with the way Rogan has embraced that responsibility.

Rogan has been lauded or criticized (depending on what side of the line one finds them on) for these efforts over the last few years. While it is true that he has platformed many a comic over the years, these comics have been considered by many to be just make offensive remarks to get over with the crowd.

For instance, Hinchcliffe, host of the popular internet show ‘Kill Tony’ had appeared on stage during a Trump Presidency rally and called Puerto Rico an island of garbage. He had received some serious backlash for the same.

But it hasn’t really bothered Rogan, who continues to have his friends be a part of his ‘conglomerate’.

Rogan’s entertainment empire

While his role as lead color commentator for the UFC sets him apart, Rogan also boasts one of the largest independent entertainment empires on the globe.

Set to return to action this weekend at UFC 313, Rogan is also reportedly hosting a slew of Fight Companion podcasts for international UFC events. Joining him will be his friends, Bryan Callen, Eddie Bravo, Joey Diaz, and Brendan Schaub.

On the comedy side of things, the New Jersey native launched his own Comedy Mothership bar and club in his residence in Austin, Texas, after the pandemic.

The club has played host to legends, the likes of Dave Chaelle and SNL alum Shane Gillis, among others. But this doesn’t even make it to the top 3 of his achievements in the industry.

And of major note, at the beginning of last year, Rogan renewed his eye-watering deal with streaming platform Spotify, to the tune of $250,000,000.

Furthermore, the 57-year-old also managed to execute a deal that would allow his podcast to return to YouTube from an exclusive stream with Spotify, in another shrewd business decision.

And As far as criticism for his endorsement of Trump and the GOP is concerned, Rogan claims people don’t know the kind of praise his peers from the entertainment industry have offered him for it.

“There’s a lot of that out there. There’s a lot of people that don’t speak their mind,” Rogan said.

“Do you know many artists that have reached out to me that are like f*cking hippies, man, like artists, like musicians, comedians that thanked me for endorsing (Donald) Trump because they can’t do it?”, Rogan added.

Well, whether anyone likes it or not, it doesn’t look like the UFC commentator is going to stop anytime soon.