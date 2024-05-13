UFC Legend Georges St-Pierre, Alex Pereira, Charles Oliveira, and Others Share Heartwarming Mother’s Day Messages

UFC fighters may look like they were created in labs (except DC, he was definitely born), but they do have mothers. And on May 12, on the occasion of Mother’s Day, they spent their hours commemorating the women who started it all for all of us.

UFC fighters and legends like Alex Pereira, Charles Oliveira, Paulo Costa, Polyana Vianna, and Georges St-Pierre, all shared pictures of celebrating this special day with their moms.

Paulo Costa posted a photo alongside his mother outside a restaurant and wished her by saying,

“Happy Mothers Day! Especially for mine! I love you!”

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre also joined in on the celebrations and had a message for all the devoted mothers around the world,

“Don’t forget it’s Mother’s Day today. Happy Mother’s Day to all the good mothers in the world.”

Justin Gaethje, Alex Pereira, Charles Oliveira, and Polyana Viana also took part in the celebrations as they revealed on their Instagram stories,

As all this was happening, Paulo Costa was also busy filming a skit on Mother’s Day.

The Brazilian fighter teamed up with Merab Dvalishvili to drop a skit making fun of the Georgian’s love life. The unlikely pair is quickly becoming fan favorites with their witty skits and constant pranks at the UFC Performance Institute.

Paulo Costa shares a hilarious skit with Merab Dvalishvili on Mother’s Day

Paulo Costa and Merab Dvalishvili both train at the UFC Performance Institute (PI) in Las Vegas, so they often run into each other.

The pair recently released a skit in which Dvalishvili is on a date with a woman. However, the date doesn’t end well and Costa helps him get over it,

“F@#k it … at least food and the gym never disappoint me! @BorrachinhaMMA”

Paulo Costa offers Merab Dvalishvili his food and shows him to the dumbbell section of the gym. The Brazilian wants Dvalishvili to focus on the gym instead of women. The hilarious skit also received a great response from fans who can not wait to see more from the pair. Dvalishvili has been busy otherwise as well.

Other than filming funny skits, he’s also been calling out Sean O’Malley for a title shot but that is when he’s not wrestling beachgoers in Mumbai, India and eating Vada Paos, something both at the same time.