mobile app bar

Khabib Nurmagomedov Signs Two Autographs for Coach Javier Mendez to Earn Money for Quick Departure

Souvik Roy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Khabib Nurmagomedov Signs Two Autographs for Coach Javier Mendez to Earn Money for Quick Departure

Khabib Nurmagomedov
Credits: USA TODAY Sports

The effects of the Dubai flood are far-reaching, and even coach Javier Mendez found himself stuck in the UAE because of it. Mendez may have completed his ventures in Abu Dhabi, but he has probably run out of money to buy his tickets back home. That is why, his former student, Khabib, signed two autographs for him to raise money and buy his return ticket.

The UAE is currently facing the wrath of Mother Nature. It received the highest rainfall this year out of the last 75 years, which triggered floods in several parts of the country, including the major city of Dubai. Mendez got a first-hand look at the devastation, as he was stuck in Dubai during that time. However, he finally managed to make it to Abu Dhabi to join Khabib.

Mendez’s Instagram post revealed how ‘The Eagle’ tried to help him raise money to get back home after he ran into some financial trouble in the Middle East. It read,

“So I got the @khabib_nurmagomedov to sign two signatures for me so I can make money to go back how much would you guys pay to get me a flight home? Economy class is okay”

It’s hard to imagine somebody trying to travel from one city to another in a country amidst a flood. Yet, Mendez eventually made it to Abu Dhabi despite the flood in Dubai during the time of his departure. This suggests that his trip to Abu Dhabi must have been immensely important.

Why did Javier Mendez travel from Dubai to Abu Dhabi amidst a flood?

‘The Eagle’ may have taken the initiative to help his former coach return home, but he wasn’t the primary reason behind Mendez’s visit to Abu Dhabi. Instead, Mendez traveled to the UAE to check how the current UFC lightweight champ, Islam Makhachev’s training camp was coming along.

The UFC has already elected Makhachev’s next rival, as he will be locking horns against the former UFC interim lightweight champ, Dustin Poirier on 1 June at UFC 302. Hence, Makhachev and Mendez don’t have a lot of time on their hands to train for the fight. This is probably why even the flood in Dubai couldn’t stop the AKA coach from joining Makhachev’s training camp in Abu Dhabi.

Post Edited By:Shraman Mitra

About the author

Souvik Roy

Souvik Roy

facebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

The coveted boxing bout between Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson in 2002 was the first combat sports event that Souvik ever witnessed. However, he fell for the UFC when he knew about it in 2010. After starting as an occasional viewer back then, Souvik has been watching UFC events almost regularly from late 2017. He began his career as a UFC(MMA) and combat sports journalist in the year 2022 after gathering a lot of valuable knowledge about MMA and a few other combat sports disciplines. He has written more than 1300 articles about various UFC and other combat sports events prior to joining The SportsRush. Apart from being a journalist, Souvik is also an ardent fan of the UFC. Hence, he always looks to have conversations about the same with others. He has a deep affinity for striking part of MMA and other combat sports and Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier is the warrior of his choice in the current UFC roster. Souvik also serves as the Lead Vocalist of a rock band during his time free from publishing reports.

Read more from Souvik Roy

Share this article

Don’t miss these