UFC Veteran Praises Sneako’s “Massive Heart” After Being Torn Apart by Sean Strickland

Over the past few years, the number of influencers entering the world of combat sports has increased. Logan Paul and KSI were amongst the first influencers to do it. Since then the likes of Jake Paul, Bryce Hall and AnEsonGib have all taken up the sport extremely seriously. Controversial streamer Sneako is aspiring to follow the same path. Unfortunately, he had to learn the hard way about the difficulties of trying to be a combat sports athlete thanks to Sean Strickland. Meanwhile, a UFC veteran had something to say on the matter on X.

In a video that has now gone viral, Strickland was seen sparring with Sneako. The 25-year-old streamer has no prior combat sports experience and stepped in to fight Strickland.

However, ‘Tarzan’ did not take into account that his opponent had no prior training experience. Clips on social media showed Strickland unloading shots with full power trying to hurt Sneako. While some celebrated Strickland dishing it out to Sneako others bashed him for not taking it easy on a newbie.

Reflecting on the same, Jake Shields explained that he had tried to prevent this from happening. He shared the sequence of events by saying,

“This morning I went to train @sneako and he informed me he was gonna spar with Sean Strickland. I told him that was a bad idea but he had already committed and all a man has is his word. Strickland beat Sneako senseless but he never quit and never complained. I told him to take 30 min to recover but he wanted to start our workout right away while still covered in blood. I don’t know him well but he showed he has massive heart.”

Jake Shields was not the only combat sports athlete to bash Strickland for his actions. He was also joined by Jake Paul.

Sean Strickland faces the wrath of the combat sports community

In a reply to a comment made on his tweet, Shields went on to state that he requested Strickland not to try and knockout Sneako. However, he stated that ‘Tarzan’ isn’t known for listening.

Interestingly, 45-year-old Shields was not the only person to criticize the former champion for his actions. YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul also bashed ‘Tarzan’ for sparring maliciously with Sneako. He went on to offer $1 million for Strickland to fly to Puerto Rico and spar him.

‘The Problem Child’ further went on to state that Strickland does not have good boxing and that he picks on people who can not defend themselves. Strickland is known for taking up these challenges as he has fought multiple trolls in the past. It will be interesting to see if he takes up Jake Paul on his offer.