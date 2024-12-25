Matt Brown Believes Conor McGregor Can Skip Makhachev or Poirier Fight and Earn Big with Logan Paul Showdown

Jun 9, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; MMA fighter Conor McGregor attends game four of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Matt Brown isn’t convinced that Conor McGregor needs to put himself through the grind of an MMA comeback, especially when there’s easier money to be made elsewhere.

Speaking on The Fight vs. The Writer, Brown asserted that t doesn’t make sense for McGregor to face someone as dangerous as Islam Makhachev when he could rake in millions boxing someone like Logan Paul instead.

“There’s so much money to be made doing a Logan Paul fight. Of course, he would do that. He doesn’t have to come back and fight a f****** Islam [Makhachev] or something or Dustin Poirier or [Nate] Diaz or anything. He’s just going and boxing a guy who is not a pro boxer.”

Brown’s comments reflect a sentiment shared by many fans and analysts who understand the unique position McGregor occupies. After all, the Irishman has transcended MMA to become a global superstar, and his fights—whether in the cage or the boxing ring—draw massive audiences and even bigger paychecks.

And it would appear that is in McGregor’s mind as well. After stalling the Michael Chandler fight for almost two years. McGregor seems to be happy duking it out with one of the Paul brothers with boxing gloves in India, at the behest of the billionaire Ambani family.

McGregor vs. Jake Paul rumors

While there was an initial clamoring for a Logan Paul showdown, the latest buzz suggests McGregor could be fighting his brother Jake instead. ESPN Journalist Salvador Rodriguez was the first to break the news on X. The rumored boxing match is expected to take place in the second half of 2025.

Jake is already coming off a hugely successful boxing card that saw records being smashed on Netflix. While his performance against 58-year-old Mike Tyson remains questionable, he didn’t seem to mind it.

⚠️⚠️⚠️ Sources: Jake Paul vs Conor McGregor on the table for july, august or september 2025 in India.

Now, if these reports are true, it means fans eager to see McGregor back in the Octagon will have to wait a little longer. Chandler might also have to give up on the big money fight because with each passing day, he wastes waiting for McGregor, it’s another day he could have spent training to get into the lightweight title picture.

Besides, if McGregor returns, it will still be a war of words and it will entertain the millions watching, but after a 3-year long break, it will be a fallacy to expect championship-caliber fights from the Irishman.

Regardless, it will be a party.