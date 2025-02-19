UFC’s 7–0 Prospect Brands Khabib Nurmagomedov, Khamzat Chimaev, and Islam Makhachev as MMA’s Top 3 Wrestlers

Who is the best wrestler ever in the UFC? The promotion has seen plenty of elite grapplers—All-Americans, Olympians, and world-class wrestlers—but if you ask 7-0 middleweight prospect Bo Nickal, he’s got a different answer.

As an elite former college wrestler himself, Nickal, as they say, ‘knows ball’. See, amateur wrestling on the mat is very different from wrestling inside the octagon. It’s why Jon Jones can lift DC, a two-time Olympian, over and throw him to the ground.

And having been a part of both worlds, Chimaev understands the distinction. So, when one of his followers asked about the best wrestler in MMA during a Twitter Q&A with the question, he pointed to Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev, and Khamzat Chimaev.

Khabib never lost in his entire fighting career. There is never going to be anyone in MMA, who is going to go 29-0 and just call it a day in their prime.

Khabib was renowned for his exceptional positional control, making him feel deceptively stronger than his opponents anticipated. As Dustin Poirier noted after their bout, Khabib’s understanding of weight distribution and balance was unparalleled.

“He knew where my weight was, where it needed to be… He’s just so advanced“, Poirier had surmised.

Islam, Khabib’s protégé, brings a dynamic approach to the octagon. While he may not exhibit the same top-heavy dominance as his mentor, the UFC lightweight champion’s agility and relentless pursuit of submissions make him a formidable opponent. His ability to seamlessly transition between positions keeps adversaries perpetually on the defensive.

But as effective as they are, nobody makes the ground game look as visibly entertaining as Chimaev.

Training alongside Alexander Gustafsson and the Swedish national team, Chimaev has developed a straightforward yet highly effective game plan. From the moment the fight begins, he closes the distance with lightning speed, often securing a takedown within seconds. Once on the ground, Chimaev possesses the versatility to either submit his opponent or deliver punishing strikes, a strategy that has proven nearly unstoppable.

And this is who Nickal recognizes the challenge of his career; his undying nemesis. The two have been fated to fight each other since signing their UFC contracts. We are not the ones saying that. They have been part of every fantasy fight situation. Batman vs. Superman, Darkseid vs Thanos, Captain America vs. Iron Man, and Khamzat Chimaev vs Bo Nickal; that is the dream!

“My goal has always been to be… pound-for-pound number one… So when I call out guys like Khamzat, that’s because I think that he’s really good and I want to fight the best guys.”, Nickal had claimed on a November 2024 episode of the Pound4Pound podcast.

Even though the two are currently separated by about 12 fights in the UFC middleweight rankings, it is a bout many would like to see, none more so than veteran Chael Sonnen.

‘Hit it, the iron’s hot’, shouts Uncle Chael

Nickal isn’t just talented—he’s confident. The undefeated wrestling phenom has made it clear that he expects to be a UFC champion someday, and honestly, it’s not hard to believe. With his elite grappling and rapid rise, it’s assumed that the UFC will fast-track him up the rankings.

But there’s still a long road ahead.

If Nickal were to be allowed to jump into hyperspace and skip the queue, he would need to challenge one of the top fighters, and then beat them. And according to Sonnen, who better than Chimaev to do so?

“Chimaev’s undefeated, Bo’s undefeated. Chimaev’s good with the wrestling, Bo’s good with the wrestling. Chimaev’s got a bunch of fans, Bo’s an up-and-coming title contender—check, check, and check.”, Sonnen surmised without taking a breath on a January episode of the Good Guy/Bad Guy.

But will the UFC comply? What if Nickal’s not prepared for the Chimaev? Why would Dana White take one of his most promising fighters and literally throw him to the ‘Chechen wolf’?