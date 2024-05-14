UFC Legend Slams John Fury for ‘Di*khead’ Behavior Towards Oleksandr Usyk’s Team

John Fury was at it again, headbutting people, with the limelight firmly resting on his son. However, this time, UFC legend Michael Bisping has called out Fury over his “d*ckhead” behavior.

This is a recurring theme, as the former boxer has had a history of being hyper-aggressive and taking it too far when his sons fight. Even when Tommy Fury took on Jake Paul, the Problem Child would have to talk trash to Fury Sr. more than ‘TNT’ himself.

Now, Michael Bisping is a UFC legend turned commentator and analyst. Being a fan of combat sports in general, he follows boxing as well. He recently spoke about the Fury vs. Usyk fight situation.

Ahead of their fight, John Fury clashed with Oleksandr Usyk’s team and ended up head-butting someone or something, causing his forehead to bleed. In his latest YouTube video, Bisping had this to say about the incident,

“Don’t tarnish that by acting like a d*ckhead all fight week. I mean it’s the first day of fight week and he’s already head butting people in the hotel or wherever it was.”

Michael Bisping believes John Fury should not be trying to take the limelight away from his son. For Tyson Fury, it is a big fight, a historic fight, where he could cement his name next to the greats.

However, if Fury continues his antics, the focus will shift from the fight to his fight week antics and that is not a good look for the Fury clan. Besides, after his performance against the debutant Francis Ngannou, Fury really needs this fight to get his stock back up there.

Since the incident, the former boxer has released an apology. That said, Fury did not accept his mistake, instead, he blamed it on being a ‘fighting man’.

John Fury releases an apology after head-butting a young man from team Oleksandr Usyk

John Fury has followed his set pattern once again, causing carnage and doing out-of-pocket things, then releasing an apology.

This time, however, his apology was less of an apology and more of a statement blaming the boy from Usyk’s camp. Michael Benson shared the apology on X, via SecondsOutLive, which read,

“Sincere apologies to everybody involved. It’s just the way we are. Emotions and tensions are running high. He was a very disrespectful fella. If you come close in a fighting man’s space, you’re gonna cop for something.”

John Fury called the man disrespectful, however, we cannot confirm if that was the case. In the video, it is clear that the man from Usyk’s camp was just walking away while taking ‘The Cat’s’ name. John Fury then head-butted him in the face and claimed he was being disrespectful.