UFC’s Holly Holm Alongside Julian Edelman, Metro Boomin, and More Remember Michael Jordan’s Legacy Ahead of NBA Finals

There are very few athletes in the world who have achieved greatness and transcended their sport like Michael Jordan. The man has become synonymous with obsession and unwavering will even after bowing out more than two decades ago. Now, with the NBA paying homage to the 6’6 legendary guard, former UFC bantamweight champ Holly Holm joins the list of superstars paying respects to the 6-time championship-winning athlete.

From Former NFL wide receiver Julian Edelman and record-selling music producer, Metro Boomin to Indian cricketer, Rohit Sharma, all joined Holm in acknowledging the North Carolina native’s greatness. Holding the NBA Finals trophy Holm said that she grew up watching Jordan’s eminence reach new heights.

Not to mention other big names including ‘Big Papi’ David Ortiz and former Green Bay Packers defensive backer, Charles Woodson who also resonated with other athletes in recognizing how big MJ was and still is to the sporting community. Even after his retirement, the NC native is still an inspiration to many and whenever you sound the GOAT conversation, there will most certainly be a MJ reference! Chael Sonnen’s recent analogy is a perfect example of that.

Chael Sonnen drops a new analogy to decide the P4P best with a Michael Jordan reference

It shouldn’t be a surprise when someone mentions MJ when talking about the GOAT whether it may be in basketball, UFC, or even NASCAR where Jordan owns a team – 23XI Racing. Even former UFC fighter, Chael Sonnen used an interesting MJ reference to lay out his point when he was offering a new analogy to determine the pound-for-pound best fighter in the UFC now.

Taking the example of MJ and his six championships against LeBron James and his five, Sonnen essentially says that when it comes to fighting, it doesn’t matter how many bouts a fighter has lost but the precedence should be on how many rounds he lost. Now for the unversed, ‘The American Gangster’ was talking about the raging P4P best debate in the sport with Islam Makhachev and Jon Jones being the center-pieces.