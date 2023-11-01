“Only One Way…”: Amidst Talks for Francis Ngannou Fight, Deontay Wilder Agrees MMA Bout With Nate Diaz

Francis Ngannou is currently the hot prospect for promoters in the combat world all because of his stunning performance against Tyson Fury in a UFC-boxing crossover fight. Following the success of the event in Saudi Arabia, many are now eyeing the potential opponent for the 37-year-old. With the same instinct, many names have been discussed including Deontay Wilder, who seems to be the perfect one to go for. However, Wilder is currently not focused on one.

Advertisement

During an interview with InsideFighting, Wilder was asked if he would agree to take a fight against Nate Diaz to which “The Bronze Bomber” agreed. He also praised and spoke about taking on Ngannou in the next boxing bout. But ‘The Bronze Bomber’ also shared how he as a boxer is open to having a crossover bout with an MMA fighter like Nate Diaz. He said,

“Nate I’ll be down to get in there with Nate for sure you think you can take him in the cage man we going to see there only one way to find.”

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CzFXaWZJLVY/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Nate Diaz’s is fresh in the world of boxing and his last fight was against ‘The Problem Child’ that attracted a lot of hype and also had an amazing build-up. Given he brings fame, Diaz is a good option for boxers.

However, Wilder’s willingness to fight Diaz might not be the right thing to do, keeping the size difference the two have. Nate Diaz is 6 ft tall whereas Wilder has a height of 6 ft 7 inches with 43-2-1 (Draw) boxing record. Keeping all these numbers in mind, ‘The Predator’ looks like the best pick against Deontay Wilder as Ngannou fits right both in boxing and MMA.

What did Francis Ngannou say about taking on Deontay Wilder?

‘The Predator’ in an interview with MMAFighting got vocal about his take on fighting Deontay Wilder next. He expressed how his fight against ‘The Bronze Bomber’ has already been under discussion and how Wilder has been training in MMA. He said,

“I think that’s a good idea. In fact, we have spoken about that. In fact, that has been in the discussion. So, that’s something that can potentially happen. Deontay Wilder for a couple of months, for a little while now, has been training MMA because there’s an option here. Nothing is set, but some things have been coming to my ear, to my attention, so that’s something that makes sense.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MMAFighting/status/1719060491358675222?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Cameroonian-French fighter further went on to explain how Wilder has shown interest in MMA and is even willing to step inside the octagon and give a fair fight.

It will be interesting to see who ends up inside the cage against ‘The Predator’ after his phenomenal display of skills and might against Fury.