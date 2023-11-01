HomeSearch

“Only One Way…”: Amidst Talks for Francis Ngannou Fight, Deontay Wilder Agrees MMA Bout With Nate Diaz

|Published November 01, 2023

The UFC-boxing crossover bout between Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury was the biggest fight of the year. The 37-year-old delivered an impressive performance on his boxing debut. As a result, Ngannou is still the talk of the town in the MMA community. However, the fight ended up in a controversial split decision win for Fury. Many combat sports fans including renowned names were irked and dissatisfied with the outcome of the fight. Even the UFC commentator Joe Rogan spoke his heart out on the recent episode of the 'Joe Rogan Experience' show featuring Elon Musk. Joe Rogan was recently in conversation with the Tesla CEO Elon Musk on the latest episode #2054 of his 'JRE' podcast. Rogan voiced his clear thoughts on Fury vs. Ngannou bout and expressed how Ngannou with zero boxing background gave tough competition to Fury. He even expressed his dismay with the judges who scored the fight and demanded strict punishment for them. He said, "Francis Ngannou, who's never had a boxing match in his life... Knocked down Tyson Fury in the third round and beat him up in the eighth round. Most people, including me, thought he should've won the decision... He lost by one point on one judge's scorecard. He won on one judge's scorecard, and another judge, who should go to jail, had it 96-93 for Tyson Fury, which is outrageous." 'The Predator' not only gave a tough fight to Fury but also knocked out the greatest heavyweight with an incredible left hook in the third round. Thus, many considered that he won but the final scorecard had 95-94 for Ngannou scored by Judge Ed Garner while for 'The Gypsy King' it had (95-94) scored by Alan Krebs and (96-93) by Juan Carlos Pelayo. However, it was not just Rogan who was upset with the fight results. Many other renowned personalities expressed their disappointment with the judges' decision. Francis Ngannou vs Tyson Fury's scorecard upsets renowned A-listers Even after a stunning performance, things didn't go how they were expected by many MMA lovers. The NBA legend LeBron James, Tristan Tate (Andrew Tate's brother), Nate Diaz, the UFC commentator Daniel Cormier, Chael Sonnen and many more were not happy with the fight results. The celebrities expressed their disappointment with the judges' scorecard and praised the former UFC heavyweight champion for his performance in the match. It wasn't a one-sided fight as many from the combat sports community expected it to be. The French-Cameroonian fighter has taken his reputation to a new level after the boxing match against Fury. Thus, he is likely to get more such opportunities in the future against big names.

(L) Francis Ngannou, (C) Nate Diaz, (R) Deontay Wilder. Credit – USA Today Sports

Francis Ngannou is currently the hot prospect for promoters in the combat world all because of his stunning performance against Tyson Fury in a UFC-boxing crossover fight. Following the success of the event in Saudi Arabia, many are now eyeing the potential opponent for the 37-year-old. With the same instinct, many names have been discussed including Deontay Wilder, who seems to be the perfect one to go for. However, Wilder is currently not focused on one.

During an interview with InsideFighting, Wilder was asked if he would agree to take a fight against Nate Diaz to which “The Bronze Bomber” agreed. He also praised and spoke about taking on Ngannou in the next boxing bout. But ‘The Bronze Bomber’ also shared how he as a boxer is open to having a crossover bout with an MMA fighter like Nate Diaz. He said,

“Nate I’ll be down to get in there with Nate for sure you think you can take him in the cage man we going to see there only one way to find.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CzFXaWZJLVY/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Nate Diaz’s is fresh in the world of boxing and his last fight was against ‘The Problem Child’ that attracted a lot of hype and also had an amazing build-up. Given he brings fame, Diaz is a good option for boxers.

However, Wilder’s willingness to fight Diaz might not be the right thing to do, keeping the size difference the two have. Nate Diaz is 6 ft tall whereas Wilder has a height of 6 ft 7 inches with 43-2-1 (Draw) boxing record. Keeping all these numbers in mind, ‘The Predator’ looks like the best pick against Deontay Wilder as Ngannou fits right both in boxing and MMA.

What did Francis Ngannou say about taking on Deontay Wilder?

‘The Predator’ in an interview with MMAFighting got vocal about his take on fighting Deontay Wilder next. He expressed how his fight against ‘The Bronze Bomber’ has already been under discussion and how Wilder has been training in MMA. He said,

“I think that’s a good idea. In fact, we have spoken about that. In fact, that has been in the discussion. So, that’s something that can potentially happen. Deontay Wilder for a couple of months, for a little while now, has been training MMA because there’s an option here. Nothing is set, but some things have been coming to my ear, to my attention, so that’s something that makes sense.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MMAFighting/status/1719060491358675222?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Cameroonian-French fighter further went on to explain how Wilder has shown interest in MMA and is even willing to step inside the octagon and give a fair fight.

It will be interesting to see who ends up inside the cage against ‘The Predator’ after his phenomenal display of skills and might against Fury.

