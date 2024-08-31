We can say, UFC’s Paulo Costa Says Goodbye to X After Elon Musk Refuses to Comply With Brazilian Supreme Court’s Order

Brazilian UFC fighter Paulo Costa has bid farewell to X, following a move by Brazil’s Supreme Court to ban the platform. The decision comes amid a heated legal case between Elon Musk refused to comply to its Supreme Court’s orders to delete X accounts and deal with “massive spread of disinformation, hate speech and attacks on the democratic rule of law“.

Meanwhile, Costa, known for his outspoken presence on social media, has shared his thoughts on the situation, marking his exit from the platform with a mix of humor and frustration.

Bye MY EVERYONE , I will not pay 8,000 $. Daily to be here — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) August 30, 2024

$8,000 per day? What does that even mean? Not to fret, we will circle back to it. But first, let’s understand what has actually happened here.

X recently got banned in Brazil after missing a deadline set by a Supreme Court judge to appoint a new legal representative in the country. Judge Alexandre de Moraes didn’t hold back, ordering the “immediate and complete suspension” of the platform until they follow all court orders and pay off any outstanding fines.

This all kicked off back in April when the judge demanded that dozens of X accounts be suspended for spreading disinformation.

Elon Musk, X’s owner, didn’t take the news lightly, firing back by saying, “Free speech is the bedrock of democracy, and now an unelected pseudo-judge in Brazil is destroying it for political purposes.”

It should be noted that since Musk’s takeover the social media platform, X has seen an unprecedented rise in p*rn bots, glitches, reduce in reach for progressive voices and a serious rise in intolerant comments towards people of color, of different genders and sexualities amongst others.

For instance, the use of the N-word jumped by 500% within a very short span of Musk’s take over.

This brings us back to Brazil wanting to clean up it’s internet, which is why the ban has been put in place. Now, unfortunately, people can use VPNs to access the platform. However, if they do, they will have to do so by paying a fine of $8,000 per day.

And that, Costa has no interest in paying!

Of course, fans will miss Costa’s presence on Twitter as he has established himself as one of the wittiest fighters on the platform using it to make fun of fellow MMA fighters and give fans a thing or two to laugh about.

But that’s okay. Perhaps, a break from Twitter is what Costa needs to focus and be the killer who once won against the likes of Luke Rockhold and Yoel Romero.

Costa looking for hardest possible fights

‘Borrachinha’ is now on a two-fight skid after losing his last fight to former middleweight champion, Sean Strickland. And not just that, he ahd been severely criticized for not taking the fight to the American despite being given ample time and opportunity to do so. Essentially, his work has been dubbed boring.

So, needless to say, Costa wants to change that perception. And he wants to do that by going after one of the biggest threats in his division.

In a recent interview the Brazilian stated that he still wants a fight with Khamzat Chimaev.

Unfortunately, the UFC had other plans for the Chechen fighter right now.

And given that Chimaev is looking for a title shot next and Costa is nowhere in the trajectory, that is unlikely to happen unless the former loses his fight against Robert Whittaker.