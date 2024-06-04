UFC’s Sean O’Malley and Dana White to Collaborate With LeBron James Post Tom Brady Roast

Sean O’Malley has an invite to LeBron James’ show alongside Dana White. The NBA superstar hosts ‘The Shop’ on YouTube where he brings on athletes and celebrities and talks to them in a barber shop setting. The UFC bantamweight Champion revealed that Dana White invited him to tag along to this podcast following their appearance at The Roast of Tom Brady.

As a long time Basketball fan, this is just crazy for him, as he explained during his latest podcast episode, the TimboSugarShow,

“So LeBron has a little pod thing called the shop….I guess Dana’s going on there and Dana asked if I wanted to go on there Wednesday. That’d be cool meeting LeBron.”

O’Malley spoke about how cool it was to meet Tom Brady, and now to top it off, Dana White’s getting him to meet LeBron James. He gets to hang out with two of the greatest players to ever play their respective sports. Thankfully, White is setting up O’Malley for success here by getting him facetime with some of the biggest names on the planet.

Perhaps, he wants to build another star of the caliber of Conor McGregor but ‘Suga’ has a lot to catch up on if that’s where he wants to end up being.

Speaking of McGregor, O’Malley seems to have quit beefing with his idol. Yup, ‘Suga’ has revealed that he was too big a McGregor fan to hold on to a deleted tweet.

Sean O’Malley has officially squashed his beef with Conor McGregor after talking to him

Sean O’Malley and Conor McGregor have been at each other’s throats since the Ryan Garcia PED scandal. Garcia tested positive for Ostarine, a PED following his surprise win over Devin Haney. This irked McGregor who called him out on Twitter. O’Malley, who also happens to have tested positive for PED in the past, caught some strays in the process.

However, this beef didn’t last long as ‘Suga’ just talked to the ‘Notorious’ and sorted things out.

“Yeah we talked. I tried to hate Conor for a few days… but it didn’t work. I’m still a fan. Dude, Conor’s the f***ing man.”

Sean O’Malley says him and Conor McGregor are good now “Yea we talked. I tried to hate Conor for a few days… but it didn’t work. I’m still a fan. Dude, Conor’s the f***ing man.” YT / @SugaSeanMMA #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/pS3HuESIhc — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 3, 2024

At the end of the day, Sean O’Malley respects and admires Conor McGregor too much to have any beef with him. He revealed that he is still a fan of the Irishman and wants to achieve what the Irishman has, in terms of a fandom.