“Got F*cking Bit Bonus”: Dana White Issues Special Bonus for UFC Vegas 89 Star After Fight Ends in ‘Controversial Bite’

Dana White has come up with a new bonus for Andre Lima. The Brazilian fighter took on Igor Severino at UFC Vegas 89 in a flyweight bout. Severino did something that doesn’t happen very often in the octagon. He bit his opponent on his biceps within round 2, leaving him with a mark to remember on his biceps. The referee disqualified the fighter for biting and the Brazilian is now getting a bonus for it.

Dana White issues fight-of-the-night bonuses for the fighters that impress him the most. The bonus is worth $50,000. However, it seems that there is now a new bonus at UFC Vegas 89. Following the incident between Andre Lima and Igor Severino, there is some hilarious news. Guilherme Cruz, a journalist for MMA Fighting in Brazil, reported a new bonus on X. According to the X update,

“According to Andre Lima’s manager Lucas Lutkus, Dana White told him after the fight he will give Lima the first “I Got F*cking Bit Bonus”

Andre Lima made his UFC debut tonight at UFC Vegas 89. While dominating his opponent inside the octagon, the Brazilian locked Severino against the cage. However, Severino got frustrated and in order to break the hold on his hands, he shocked everyone by biting Lima.

After the fight, Dana White humored the situation by giving him a bonus for getting bit. However, there are no indications whether this bonus will be a recurring thing. Nevertheless, Andre Lima is very thankful for the bonus. The Brazilian spoke to the media following his fight and thanked White.

Andre Lima thanks Dana White following the ‘I Got F*cking Bit Bonus’ at UFC Vegas 89

Andre Lima is the center of attention this weekend, whether he likes it or not. The bite incident is going viral on social media as fans have a laugh at the expense of Igor Severino. Lima’s debut did not go the way he expected it to. During the UFC Vegas 89 post-fight press conference, reporters asked him about Dana White giving him a bonus, to which he responded,

“Thank you Dana. Thanks daddy Dana.”

Andre Lima thanked Dana White for the UFC Vegas 89 bonus and he seemed to be happy about it. Lima also went on to say that he would have gone on to finish the fight regardless of the DQ.

The Brazilian believes that he was winning the fight anyway. He believes his opponent did not have anything to offer or anything that threatened him inside the octagon. He believes he would have definitely finished the fight.