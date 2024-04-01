“Unfair and Frustrating”: Brazilian UFC Star Seeks ‘Commission Review’ on Controversial Loss Against Chris Weidman, Demands Rematch

A Brazilian UFC fighter is not happy with how things panned out last Sunday and wants a judicial intervention. The UFC Atlantic City event saw a controversy emerge from it. UFC star Chris Weidman returned to action after almost a year against an up-and-coming Brazilian fighter. Weidman looked to get back to winning ways after suffering back-to-back losses in his previous fights. Fortunately, ‘The All American’ was able to secure his first win in the last 4 years, but it was not in the way he expected it to come. The referee stopped the fight due to what he thought was a knockdown.

However, it turns out that the reality was far from it. His opponent, Bruno Silva, was infuriated after the referee called a stop to the contest. In all fairness to Silva, Weidman accidentally eye-poked his opponent several times during the fight, after which Silva took to the ground out of pain. The referee mistook this as a KO and immediately intervened. Soon after the decision came, the Brazilian was furious and later, took to Instagram to express his frustrations. He wrote,

“What happened yesterday was very unfair, and frustrating…. he had his fingers in my eye three times shoved his finger in my eye in the last one I fell from pain…I just want the commission to review this result, and be fair”

Bruno Silva accused Weidman of eye-poking him throughout the fight. He believes the fight was a draw and that he needs to get another shot at Weidman. He even called for the commission to give him a rematch against Chris Weidman.

However, while Silva narrated his side of the story, Weidman too, did not look very pleased about his opponent’s complaints. Instead, Weidman called out Silva for ‘dropping’ to the ground after getting eye-poked.

Chris Weidman claims Bruno Silva was “looking for a way out”

Chris Weidman was ecstatic following his win over Bruno Silva. ‘The All American’ looked ecstatic as he shut down the naysayers who were asking him to retire. Although the victory was riddled with controversy, he called out his opponent. He spoke about how Silva was just ‘dropping’ to the ground.

“You can’t just drop every time you feel like something is touching your eyeball you know…..He dropped again, like was he looking for a way out? I don’t know, but you can’t just turn your back and fall to the ground.”

Chris Weidman claimed that he too, got poked in the eye one time and he stood there and took it. However, in the video uploaded by Silva, it was evident that ‘The All American’ eye-poked his opponent twice, in each eyeball, back to back, which is what might have caused him to drop to the floor.