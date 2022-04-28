“Usman is the best right now but he is not invincible” – Georges St-Pierre says a lot of guys can beat Kamaru Usman

Georges St-Pierre says that there are a lot of guys that can beat UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman and reminded him to remain focussed.

Georges St-Pierre understands what it’s like to be at the top of the welterweight class better than anybody else in MMA history. He is widely recognized as the greatest welterweight fighter of all time and the greatest fighter of all time, with Usman serving as his sole opponent in recent years.

“The Nigerian Nightmare’s” most recent championship defence was his fifth, and he set a new record for most straight wins in the division with 15, surpassing St-previous Pierre’s mark of 13.

“I believe there’s a lot of guys that can beat Usman,” – GSP on Kamaru Usman

Usman’s most recent bout came against Colby Covington, widely regarded as his most challenging opponent. Regardless of the difficulty, Usman prevailed for the second time in their duel with a unanimous decision. In the future, the champion has expressed a strong desire to fight boxing’s pound-for-pound leader, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. In the game of combat, though, you can’t become distracted, as his fellow legend knows.

“I believe there’s a lot of guys that can beat Usman,” St-Pierre told MMA News. “I do believe personally Usman is the best right now in the division but that doesn’t mean he is invincible. He needs to always stay on top of the game. It’s hard to be champion and it’s even harder to stay champion. I’m sure if you ask Usman, he’ll tell you the same thing.

“He’s on a tear right now. He looks phenomenal but there’s a lot of guys that can give him a lot of trouble like Khamzat Chimaev. Leon Edwards, maybe. Usman so far has been a puzzle that no one is able to solve. He’s incredible but he needs to stay focused to make sure he never underestimates nobody and trains for every fight like it’s the hardest fight he’s ever had.”

“GSP” did something most MMA fighters haven’t been able to do: he came out on top. St-Pierre dominated the 170-pound weight class until his final fight.

Surviving early defeats against Matt Hughes and Matt Serra before completing his game, avenging his losses, and never losing again. As a result, the Canadian capped off his remarkable career by submitting Michael Bisping after a four-year layoff in 2017.

“Nobody’s invincible, everybody can be beat,” St-Pierre said of Usman. “It’s not the best fighter that wins the fight very often. It’s the question about the fighter that fights the best the night of the fight and there’s a lot of things that can influence the result of a fight.”

