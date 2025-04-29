Vacate the Lightweight Title! Islam Makhachev Told What to Do by Team Charles Oliveira if He Wants to Make a Welterweight Move

Russian ace, Islam Makhachev, has been asked to vacate the lightweight crown if he would rather be occupied with the welterweight division by his biggest rival’s team.

Makhachev, the current lightweight champion, has yet to make good on a long-mooted return this summer. In search of a further record-extending win at 155lbs, Makhachev has a massive fight on the horizon. Whether it is against Charles Oliveira, Ilia Topuria, or Justin Gaethje is the debate to be had.

However, for weeks now, the pound-for-pound number one has been tied to the 170 lbs division. If champion Belal Muhammad loses his title at UFC 315 against Jack Della Maddalena, Islam is expected to make that jump in heartbeat. The problem, however, begins if he decides to pursue a double-champ status.

According to Oliveira’s team, that’s a big NO. Diego Lima, the head coach of Oliveira’s camp, asserts that by no means should Islam be allowed to hold two titles at the same time.

“If (Islam) Makhachev moves up [to welterweight], then he loses the belt,” Lima told MMA Fighting. “It’s like [Ilia] Topuria. I think the UFC will ask him to choose. If he says, ‘I’ll fight [at welterweight], then they [the UFC] have to create an interim [title]“, he suggested.

Lima claimed that the UFC brass can’t simply let one fighter put the division on hold, especially one considered the promotion’s shark tank with respect to its depth of top-tier talent and title challengers.

“When an athlete goes up, he has to either drop his belt or create an interim. When a fighter starts to take too long thinking what they will do, then it’s time to create an interim“, Lima pointed out.

Meanwhile, as far as Oliveira himself is concerned, the Brazilian is steadfast; he is fighting for the title next – against Makhachev or someone else. Or he’s not fighting at all.

Oliveira offers ultimatum to Makhachev

Having originally lost his title to Makhachev at UFC 280 in 2022, Oliveira believes he is warranted a try at redemption. And so, he’s now offering the Russian a stick-or-twist situation.

“I’m looking for the title,” Oliveira said during an interview with Portal do Vale Tudo. “I don’t run away from anyone, I never have. I’m not going to run away now. I’m ready to fight any of these guys. I respect them all, but I’m going to set my own pace and my own game”, the former lightweight champion added.

Oliveira, in fact, is open to a fight with Topuria as well. Topuria has been slagging off Oliveira on social media and in podcasts for weeks now, and the former champion would love nothing more than to see if the Spaniard’s body can cash cheques his mouth has been writing.

But he is only willing to do it if it’s for the 155 lbs title.