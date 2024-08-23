VIDEO: UFC Star Paulo Costa’s Secret Juice Power Upsets Rampage Jackson in Arm Wrestling Matchup

It has been a tumultuous journey for Brazil’s Paulo Costa in the UFC. Despite tearing through the division en route to a title shot, his spectacular run came to a screeching stop after Izzy derailed the hype train. In fact, ‘The Eraser’ is currently on a two-fight losing streak… but his self-derived secret juice recently got him a win against former champion, Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson!

Joining the veteran MMA icon, Costa sat down with the crew at the Jaxxon podcast where he defeated ‘Rampage’ in an arm wrestling contest all credits to his secret juice.

Yes, the two arm wrestling in the studio while Jackson’s pal and co-host Bear Degidio called the shots, commentating on the contest.

Paulo Costa gets into an arm wrestling match with Rampage Jackson 😂 (via Jaxxon Podcast/YT) pic.twitter.com/z2O4TIGIgU — Full Violence ™ (@Full_Violence) August 22, 2024

In the hilarious video, one can clearly see Jackson having the upper hand early on, pushing the Brazilian to the edge from where he came right back after a sip of his in-house secret juice.

Being a sport about it, Jackson, who is renowned for his shenanigans actually played along with it, admitting defeat to Costa’s secret juice.

Besides the funny banter, Costa also talked about his return, and potential fight with Khamzat Chimaev.

Costa’s return and the Chimaev threat

Once touted as the next big thing in the 185 lb category, Costa’s stock quickly fell to a low after his devastating KO loss against Adesanya. And since then, the Brazilian has been able to rack up just a win that too against an unmotivated Luke Rockhold at UFC 278 in 2022. In fact, the fighter is currently on a skid, losing four of his last five bouts.

But that hasn’t stopped him from aspiring, dreaming about massive fights.

During his conversation with Jackson, the fighter was asked about his future and callouts. Costa in his typical style explained his thoughts, mentioning that he has called out fighters previously while highlighting Chris Curtis’ calling him out.

Though the fighter seems unsure about that bout, during the conversation he said that a potential fight with Chimaev excites him more than anything and he much like other fighters loves challenges and fighting the best.

He also talked about how the lackluster bout against former champion, Sean Strickland, was something UFC threw at him instead of him asking for it.

Regardless, one can only hope that Costa goes back to his days of mayhem and fans gets to see how good of a striker he is. He might have less chances to show it against Chimaev, if that’s the fight he wants at all. That said, if Gilbert Burns can push the Chechen into a corner, there’s no reason why Costa on secret juice wouldn’t.