“Wanted More Money”: Michael ‘Venom’ Page Crushes Fans’ Hope to See Him in UFC

Michael ‘Venom’ Page is a well-rounded fighter with skills in MMA, boxing, and kickboxing. Along with skills and an amazing fan base, he has also been a Bellator fighter.

During the latest PFL cage Friday in Dublin, the two fighters Cedric Doumbe and Michael Page faced off against each other. This square-off during the PFL broadcast has further fueled the potential Doumbe vs. Page matchup. The same news received a response from Ariel Helwani. He took to platform X and shared his take and excitement for the potential Doumbe vs. Page fight.

However, many fans had a completely different reaction and shared their point of view. They think that MVP chose PFL and not UFC because of the money. Whereas others thought that both Doumbe and Page are nothing but overrated fighters. Here are some of the reactions to the post shared by Helwani.

“Page wanted more money than the UFC are willing to pay obviously. Is it just me or are they not signing free agents anymore? Guess we’ll enjoy the contenders series fighters facing off from here on out. Page & Doumbe, both guys that should be in the UFC,” said a fan.

A fan said, “Both overrated and neither would get into UFC top 10.”

“Wow this is a cool fight, but very bummed he’s not in the ufc,” commented a fan.

Another fan commented, “Did Dana White fumble MVP? ”

Another fan added, “Lol it’s a good fight but let’s be real it’s a curtain jerked on a ufc ppv nothing more.”

The former Bellator star’s recent face-off at the PFL is in contrast to what he said just a few weeks ago. During his recent interview, Page shared how he has been trying to get in with the UFC but now things look quite the opposite.

Dana White on Michael ‘Venom’ Page

Michael ‘Venom’ Page is a dynamic fighter who is also a free agent making him the hot prospect for the UFC. The UFC president Dana White ahead of UFC 294 took a moment to share his take on the 36-year-old fighter.

White expressed how both UFC and the fighter are interested and it will be interesting to see how things go forward. He said,

“He’s a kid that we’re definitely interested in. He’s interested too. Possibly.”

Page has shown his interest in joining UFC and even talked about the efforts that he has been putting in. But his recent face-off with PFL speaks another story.

It will be interesting to see how things are going to turn out. As of now, nothing has been officially confirmed, we advise fans to remain patient and wait to see what Michael ‘Venom’ Page chooses for himself.