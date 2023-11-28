Is Dana White Signing Michael ‘Venom’ Page in UFC? Update Regarding His Free Agency

Michael ‘Venom’ Page is a prominent name in the world of combat despite not competing in the world’s leading promotion UFC. He is a versatile combatant with knowledge of MMA, boxing, and kickboxing, thus has garnered a huge following among fans. The 36-year-old recently announced that he has completed his Bellator contract and is now a free agent. He also expressed that he is willing to explore his options.

Since then, he has been on the list of the top promotions, including UFC. However, not much is known when it comes to the UFC signing him, and this still seems like a pretty distant affair.

In a recent interview with The MMA Fan Show, MVP provided an update on the current situation. He shared his thoughts on how he has been trying to get in with the UFC but due to certain obstacles, things have not yet materialised. He said,

“I wish I could say for certain that we have or we haven’t. Honestly speaking, we’re not there yet. There’s still a few hurdles we need to jump over, but like I said, we’re flirting.”

The former Bellator star went on to add how even though things seem far off; the efforts are still on. ‘Venom’ also further added that PFL also seems like an interesting option. However, things are not yet official.

‘Venom’ had his last bout at Bellator 292 against Goiti Yamauchi. The fight was offered a spectacular show to the fans as Page ended up winning via TKO in round 1. He currently has a professional MMA record of 21-2-0.

The 36-year-old fighter is famous for his one-of-a-kind fighting style and dynamic finishes and this makes him a hot prospect for UFC.

What did Dana White say about Michael ‘Venom’ Page?

Ever since the fighter declared free agency, he has also caught the attention of the UFC boss, Dana White. The UFC president ahead of UFC 294 shared his take on signing Page with the UFC. He said,

“He’s a kid that we’re definitely interested in. He’s interested too. Possibly.”

He expressed that the promotion is interested in the fighter and that there is shared interest from both sides. Even though Michael ‘Venom’ Page has shown his absolute inclination towards the UFC and has been constantly making efforts to get into it, the last decision rests with the organization.

It will be interesting to see what and how things are going to turn out for the fighter. But rest assured, the UFC can definitely turn out to be the career-changing move of his life.