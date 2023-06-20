“Was Balding at 19”: Fans Spot the Joe Rogan’s Receding Hairline in his Decades-Old Knockout Video

Aug 20, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Joe Rogan after the fight between Amir Albazi (red gloves) and Francisco Figueiredo (blue gloves) during UFC 278 at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

UFC commentator Joe Rogan is famous for his stint in fear factor, his podcast the Joe Rogan Experience and for his bald hairstyle. Since years he has donned the bald hairstyle with confidence. What’s more, his hairstlye is a character which people often associate him with. Recently an Instagram post went viral of Rogan fighting in an tournament and getting rid of his opponent through a vicious spinning back kick. However, some of the fans were focusing on his hairstyle in the post.

Joe Rogan is an established MMA entity. Not only is he a UFC color commentator, he also fought professionally in Kickboxing and has a blackbelt in Jiujitsu. Moreover, on his podcasts he often speaks about his past in the combat sports. He is also quite fond of having fighters over on his podcasts as guests, showcasing his admiration for the the sports.

The 55-year-old’s often uses his personal experience to analyze live fights and adds interesting information for the fans. Due to this his opinions are widely sought after in the MMA community.

Fans point at balding Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan couldn’t catch a break when fans were going after him for his hairstyle. Even when the Instagram post was showcasing his tremendous spinning back kick. Here’s what the fans had to say:

One fan points out at how he ‘was balding at 19’:

A fan made a comment about how he could not believe that Rogan began to go bald at such an young age:

Another fan was also questioning how can have a bald patch so early:

Whilst some fan was could not look past Rogan’s bald spot:

Some fan as really impressed with Rogan’s bald spot:

Meanwhile a fan made a hilarious comment about how the opponent would have felt after the knockout:

The emotion was shared by all the fans regarding Rogan’s bald spot. Moreover, some fan were actually really impressed by the skill Rogan showed with his spinning back kick complementing him.

Joe Rogan prefers his bald head

Joe Rogan has once spoken about his bald hairstyle. He has claimed that he prefers to keep the bald spot. He does not feel that it is a bad look for him. Considering the fact that the quality and quantity of hair which is left with him.

Rogan said, “I like having a shaved head, it’s so easy. I got a good head for it. I look better with a shaved head. I look better with a shaved head than I did. Especially with the ahir that I have left. It’s just all sad hair, just sick hair. I should never have done anything. I should have shaved my head from the beginning. And so whenever kids ask me online, like dudes ask me, ‘I’m freaking out I’m only 18 and I’m losing my hair.’ Shave it b*tch, just deal with that. Just accept the fact that you don’t have any hair.“

Once on his podcast as reported by cheatsheet.com Rogan spoke about how he prefers his look. He considers his current hair strands to be sad and sick. On an different episode he also spoke about how he felt and dealt with losing hair at an young age.