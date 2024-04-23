“Shocking”: YouTuber True Geordie Believes Ryan Garcia’s Win Over Devin Haney Echoes Conor McGregor’s 13-Sec KO of Jose Aldo

‘KingRyan’ aka Ryan Garcia shook up the world when he walked down the WBC Super Lightweight champion Devin Haney to a defeat, delivering one of the biggest upsets of 2024. This stunning turnaround has garnered several reactions from personalities like True Geordie. According to the YouTube sensation, the feat is almost similar to Conor McGregor laying out the pound-for-pound best of that time, Jose Aldo in 13 seconds.

Well, there’s some truth to this claim. In fact, there is more than one parallel to Garcia and McGregor’s toppling of their rivals.

Speaking in his The Pain Game podcast, the British YouTuber shared his excitement at watching the 25-year-old dismantle his rival. He said,

“From memory, there’s only one win I could remember that could really compare to this moment and that’s when Conor McGregor defeated Jose Aldo who had previously been the pound-for-pound best fighter in MMA, undefeated for how many years. Some expected it but it was shocking… and that’s exactly what I’m looking at with Ryan Garcia right now.”

And truth be told, the YouTuber is preaching the facts here.’Mystic Mac’ shattered the expectations, trouncing the undefeated champ in 13 seconds, and making a statement. Ryan Garica did the same to hand Haney his first defeat, knocking him down thrice.

Furthermore, this was the career-defining moment for both the fighters when they fought a seemingly indomitable opponent to later become the iconic superstars in their respective fields.

The mind games, the trash talk, and the drama leading up to the fight all seemed like Garcia took a page from the former UFC double champ’s book. In fact, it looks like ‘The Flash’ has no intention of slowing down either.

Following McGregor’s footsteps, Garcia has called out Sean O’Malley in a crossover matchup to a boxing match. And guess what? O’Malley has taken up the challenge like a man.

Ryan Garica calls out O’Malley to a boxing match

There’s been a lot boiling between Ryan Garcia and Sean O’Malley. Earlier, the boxer revealed that he could take on the tall, lanky fighter in an MMA match and defeat him. While the two were going at it on social media, it did not come to fruition.

After Garcia’s landslide win against Haney, the 25-year-old boxer has yet again called out the UFC fighter, this time to duke it out in a boxing ring.

Surprisingly enough, the MMA fighter accepted the challenge. Taunting O’Malley as “Conor Clone”, Garcia put out a tweet calling him out in response to which O’Malley wrote, “Let’s do it.”

With both fighters ready to square off, the decision to give the green signal rests on Dana White now.