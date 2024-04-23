mobile app bar

“Shocking”: YouTuber True Geordie Believes Ryan Garcia’s Win Over Devin Haney Echoes Conor McGregor’s 13-Sec KO of Jose Aldo

Kishore R
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
“Shocking”: YouTuber True Geordie Believes Ryan Garcia’s Win Over Devin Haney Echoes Conor McGregor’s 13-Sec KO of Jose Aldo

Ryan Garcia Conor McGregor
Credits: Instagram

‘KingRyan’ aka Ryan Garcia shook up the world when he walked down the WBC Super Lightweight champion Devin Haney to a defeat, delivering one of the biggest upsets of 2024. This stunning turnaround has garnered several reactions from personalities like True Geordie. According to the YouTube sensation, the feat is almost similar to Conor McGregor laying out the pound-for-pound best of that time, Jose Aldo in 13 seconds.

Well, there’s some truth to this claim. In fact, there is more than one parallel to Garcia and McGregor’s toppling of their rivals.

Speaking in his The Pain Game podcast, the British YouTuber shared his excitement at watching the 25-year-old dismantle his rival. He said,

“From memory, there’s only one win I could remember that could really compare to this moment and that’s when Conor McGregor defeated Jose Aldo who had previously been the pound-for-pound best fighter in MMA, undefeated for how many years. Some expected it but it was shocking… and that’s exactly what I’m looking at with Ryan Garcia right now.” 

View on Website

And truth be told, the YouTuber is preaching the facts here.’Mystic Mac’ shattered the expectations, trouncing the undefeated champ in 13 seconds, and making a statement. Ryan Garica did the same to hand Haney his first defeat, knocking him down thrice.

Furthermore, this was the career-defining moment for both the fighters when they fought a seemingly indomitable opponent to later become the iconic superstars in their respective fields.

The mind games, the trash talk, and the drama leading up to the fight all seemed like Garcia took a page from the former UFC double champ’s book. In fact, it looks like ‘The Flash’ has no intention of slowing down either.

Following McGregor’s footsteps, Garcia has called out Sean O’Malley in a crossover matchup to a boxing match. And guess what? O’Malley has taken up the challenge like a man.

Ryan Garica calls out O’Malley to a boxing match

There’s been a lot boiling between Ryan Garcia and Sean O’Malley. Earlier, the boxer revealed that he could take on the tall, lanky fighter in an MMA match and defeat him. While the two were going at it on social media, it did not come to fruition.

After Garcia’s landslide win against Haney, the 25-year-old boxer has yet again called out the UFC fighter, this time to duke it out in a boxing ring.

Surprisingly enough, the MMA fighter accepted the challenge. Taunting O’Malley as Conor Clone”, Garcia put out a tweet calling him out in response to which O’Malley wrote, “Let’s do it.” 

With both fighters ready to square off, the decision to give the green signal rests on Dana White now.

Post Edited By:Debmallya Chakraborty

About the author

Kishore R

Kishore R

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Kishore is a UFC writer at The SportsRush. It was a YouTube video of 1989’s Fight of the Year bout between Roberto Duran and Iran Barkley that got him hooked on the thrill of the gladiator sport. Later that insatiable thirst and yearning for controlled violence got him to the defunct PRIDE FC, which was the king of MMA promotions till the Ultimate Fighting Championship broke into the scene. Along with his undying passion for the sport and his experience as a writer, penning more than a thousand articles, Kishore is amalgamating his technical understanding of the sport with his stellar storytelling prowess. From Fedor’s unrivaled reign to the newest crowning of Alex Pereira, he has been religiously following the sport and wishes to see Tony Ferguson bounce back and showcase his old swagger - “IT’S TONY TIME!”

Read more from Kishore R

Share this article

Don’t miss these