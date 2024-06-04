Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler Press Conference: Dana White’s Critic Confirms UFC 303 Presser Not Canceled Over Non-Athletic Activities

Dana White and Co.’s recent announcement about postponing the coveted UFC 303 press conference in Dublin broke several hearts. It also got fans speculating about the reason behind this decision. However, on the latest episode of Helwani’s ‘The MMA Hour’, the journalist revealed that this postponement wasn’t due to any “out of athletic activity”.

McGregor has a habit of rupturing the timelines of pre-UFC event press conferences. Fans have witnessed him being under the influence of alcohol and arriving late to press conferences multiple times. As the famous Irish saying goes, “Sorry, I am late. I just don’t give a fook“. Now whether this is one of those cases, it’s too early to tell.

There could be a plethora of reasons behind the UFC’s decision to postpone the Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler press conference. However, Helwani’s report indicated that neither McGregor nor Chandler was involved in it, nor was it due to any other untoward event.

“[There’s no] alcohol or this or that. None of that is at play here. There’s no salacious story. There’s no great drama. [There’s no] out of athletic activities [leading to the UFC’s decision]”

Ariel Helwani provides additional information on the #UFC303 press conference being postponed: “There is no salacious story.” ▶️ https://t.co/jRCkF1tMNu #TheMMAHour pic.twitter.com/F6ssJOYZmR — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) June 3, 2024

So, this was UFC’s internal decision to postpone the press conference. But Helwani’s lack of clarity indicates that Dana White and Co. aren’t giving away much about it to the public.

Needless to say, the villagers now want to go after the boy who’s cried wolf way too many times.

Is Conor McGregor underprepared to fight at UFC 303?

With a lack of clarity from Dana White or the UFC media in general, a lot of fans believe that McGregor isn’t fully prepared for the fight, or that he’s got an injury somewhere. The viral videos of him partying during fight camp also don’t help the Irishman’s case here.

The UFC 303 stands at a distance of twenty-six days from now. Most fighters put their heart into soul into training during these times. But McGregor startled the MMA world recently with a few videos of him partying and having a blast in his very own, ‘The Black Forge Inn’.

NEW: Conor McGregor was out partying last night for the second weekend in a row just one month out from his return against Michael Chandler at #UFC303. #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/tdt96w3x1H — Parry Punch (@ParryPunchNews) June 1, 2024

The cancellation of the UFC 303 Dublin press conference after the coming out of McGregor’s videos does raise certain speculations about the former double champion. Now, regardless of the cancellation of the presser, fans would be hoping that nothing else goes awry as they eagerly await the return of the ‘Notorious’ on June 29.