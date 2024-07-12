“F*ck Michael Chandler”: Dustin Poirier Slams Iron’s Career Setbacks After ‘Rent Free’ Jibe

Dustin Poirier is so unbothered by Michael Chandler’s trash talking it’s actually funny to watch. Chandler thinks he’s getting on his nerves by calling him out repeatedly and saying things like ‘The Diamond’ should retire. But every time he does, ‘The Diamond’ is there to remind him who won their last exchange, in the octagon and on Twitter,

Poirier recently appeared on Ariel Helwani’s show The MMA Hour and went off on Chandler after being prompted by Helwani.

‘Iron’ then tweeted out saying he’s living ‘rent free’ in ‘The Diamond’s’ head. In a recent interview, Jose Youngs got Poirier’s immediate reaction to the tweet,

“Man, f*ck Michael Chandler. Check your record, buddy. That last L two years ago, it’s to the kid right here.”

Dustin Poirier responds to Michael Chandler’s “rent free” post “Man, f*ck Michael Chandler. Check your record, buddy. That last L two years ago, it’s to the kid right here.” (via @JoseYoungs) pic.twitter.com/TqkF36Arer — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) July 11, 2024

‘The Diamond’ is the last man to fight Chandler in the octagon, and he beat him convincingly. Since then, ‘Iron’ has not fought anyone because he’s been waiting for his ‘Red P*nty Night’ with Conor McGregor.

More than anything, Poirier is fed up with Chandler for trying to act like ‘one of them’ despite being relatively new to the UFC.

Dustin Poirier calls out Michael Chandler for trying too hard

‘The Diamond’ has been in the UFC for over a decade now, so when fighters like Chandler try to act like veterans in front of him, he does not take very kindly to it.

And that’s exactly what Chandler did when he called out Poirier and asked him to retire using the term ‘we’. Here’s what the Lousiana native said to him in an interview with Ariel Helwani,

“Who the f*** is we? You just got here buddy. You’re not one of us, you’re not we…Welcome to the UFC dude. You got one win in the UFC…Yeah bro he’s not one of us.”

Dustin Poirier just WENT OFF on Michael Chandler “Who the f*** is we? You just got here buddy. You’re not one of us, you’re not we… Welcome to the UFC dude. You got one win in the UFC.” @arielhelwani #TheMMAHour pic.twitter.com/RSndxzxvl4 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 10, 2024

It does not seem real to say this, but somehow Chandler only has 5 fights in the UFC. Yet, it feels like he’s been a part of the organization for much longer than that.

It’s primarily because all of his fights have been blockbuster entertainment. He’s been going out there with both hands on the trigger. Unfortunately, on most days, he’s just been shooting at his own foot.

Chandler has fought some big names like Chares Oliveira, Justin Gaethje, Tony Ferguson etc and while he’s starts these fights with a bang, an over willingness to indulge in violence has led to him getting finished on most days.

This is why Poirier seems to have been even more agitated at the former Bellator champion as usual…

Especially since the latter has claimed to have been offered the lightweight title fight against Islam Makhachev, while ‘The Diamond’ was just denied the opportunity for a rematch by the champion himself.