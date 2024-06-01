WATCH: Conor McGregor Hosts Intense Face-Off Between Jake Paul and Tony Ferguson Look-Alikes at His Pub

UFC star Conor McGregor’s ‘Black Forge Inn’ sees some crazy stuff throughout the day. The Irishman often ensures himself. Imagine being a Dubliner, walking down to the local pub to see Jake Paul and Tony Ferguson just squaring off in the middle of the floor.

McGregor opened the pub in 2021 after extensive renovations. The pub has now become a must-visit for celebrities who come to Dublin. On Friday night, McGregor spotted two individuals that looked a lot like two of his rivals. McGregor took to Instagram to share a video of two men facing off against each other. Interestingly they looked eerily similar to Tony Fergusson and Jake Paul.

“Here we have it ladies and gentlemen at @theblackforgeinn’s brand new urban night “INFLUENCE” @tonyfergusonxt vs @jakepaul under @bareknucklefc”

Interestingly, the comments section was filled with fans who seemed concerned for Conor McGregor. The video was posted after 3 am Dublin time which suggests that McGregor had a late night partying.

In the comments, fans voiced their concern that McGregor was not taking the Chandler fight seriously as he had been out partying a few weeks out from the fight. Unfortunately, this is not the first time that such an incident has occurred in the past few weeks.

Conor McGregor adopting Jon Jones’ approach to fight camp according to Chael Sonnen

A few days back, a video of McGregor partying till 2 am in his pub along with his partner Dee Devlin surfaced online. Needless to say, this raised concerns amongst fight fans who fear for McGregor come UFC 303.

Chael Sonnen, however, believes this is all a part of the Irishman’s plan. In a recent YouTube video, he explained why McGregor was sharing clips of himself partying a few weeks before the fight.

Conor McGregor partying

According to him, McGregor is adopting a similar approach to Jon Jones who partied before his fight so he had an excuse for himself in case he lost. Of course, most things Uncle Chael says need to be taken with a grain of salt, so we will rest the conspiracy theories for now.