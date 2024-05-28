UFC Veteran Points Finger at Conor McGregor for Using ‘Jon Jones Game’ Over Viral Pre-Fight Party Video

A recent video of Conor McGregor partying six weeks out from his return against Michael Chandler has not helped fans’ confidence in him. However, UFC veteran Chael Sonnen believes McGregor is following a similar approach to Jon Jones by partying before his fights.

Sonnen’s recent YouTube video dissected the clip of Conor McGregor partying at a club with his fiance six weeks out from his fight.

The ‘Bad Guy’ branded McGregor the greatest storyteller the sport has seen. He went on to state that if Conor McGregor wants the world to see him partying before his fight, there is a motive behind it. He compared it to Jon Jones saying,

“Jon Jones played the same game and Jon Jones eventually quit playing the game. But he told the world why he was doing it initially. And that was because he wanted to always have an excuse in case he lost. And not to you the public, he wanted to have one for himself. If he was to taste defeat, he could tell himself, he could tell himself well yeah, it was because of so and so. I do have to wonder if there is a piece of that happening here with Conor.”



Jones famously admitted the same in his podcast with Joe Rogan. Despite adopting this approach, the former light heavyweight champion never lost inside the octagon. Conor McGregor will be aiming to do the same as he prepares for his return after a potentially career-ending injury.

But right now, McGregor will be looking to bring the UFC back with him to Dublin.

Conor McGregor to return home to Dublin with the UFC for the first time since UFC 194

Dana White recently announced that a press conference between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler is set to take place in Dublin on June 3. The UFC had hosted a similar world tour press conference for UFC 189 between Conor McGregor and Jose Aldo, which saw the Irishman become the second most hated person in Brazil, following Chael Sonnen.

It is worth noting that the build-up to McGregor vs Mayweather also had a press conference in Dublin.

Needless to say, McGregor’s return to Dublin for a free press conference is going to be electric at the very least. It will be interesting to see how it all plays out and if it messes with Michael Chandler mentally before the fight.