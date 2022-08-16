Watch Dana White riding a Harley Davidson to Mount Rushmore while participating in the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

The UFC president displayed his thrill-seeking side by participating in the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota in the second episode of season 2 of Dana White: Lookin’ for a Fight.

White rode to the renowned Mount Rushmore with the help of the former welterweight champion Matt Serra and the former UFC lightweight Din Thomas. The situation was made much funnier by Thomas riding a pillion with White and Serra riding in the sidecar of another bike.

Check out the video below:

The group’s time at the famous monument had to be cut short, according to the UFC president, because security was chasing them around to take pictures:

“We got up to Mount Rushmore, which was very cool, but you’ve got to have special permits to film up there. So literally the mountain park people… were chasing us all over the place. We had to hit and run up at Mount Rushmore.”

The journey continued after that. Din Thomas got a humorous tattoo in honour of his triumph over Matt Serra at UFC 41 during the programme. The Wall of Death, an explosive carnival celebration, was where the foursome also found themselves.

How many seasons of Dana White: Looking for a Fight are there? What is it about?

In the YouTube series Dana White: Looking for a Fight, the UFC president searches for small promotions for undiscovered potential. In terms of format, the show is significantly dissimilar from Dana White’s Contender Series.

In contrast to DCWS, which only includes fights, this scouting programme shows White and his travelling friends having fun and enjoying themselves before taking the scout’s seat at regional promotions.

A UFC Fight Pass is not additionally needed to watch the web series. On Youtube, viewers can watch every episode of the show without charge.

Below, you can see the Lookin’ for a Fight pilot:

On September 23, 2015, the web series debut episode aired. There are presently six seasons and 23 episodes total for the show. Sage Northcutt, a former UFC superstar, joined the organisation due to the initiative.

Also, earlier this year, Dana White used Lookin’ for a Fight to bring newcomers Joseph Holmes and Trey Ogden to the UFC roster.

Below, you can see Tery Ogden and Joseph Holmes winning UFC contracts.

